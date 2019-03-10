Federal grant supports historic property survey
The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s historic preservation division is receiving just over $1 million in federal supplemental assistance grants, which will help in Hurricane Harvey-related historic preservation projects supporting the preservation repair, recovery and resilience of properties listed in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register.
The National Park Service awarded grants through the Historic Preservation Fund to support surveys of historic resources to determine eligibility and the degree of damage, administration of the grants, and preparedness for future disasters.
“Following Harvey, during cursory assessments of the impacted communities and resources in Louisiana, we found the cultural resources mapping and surveys to be outdated, slowing down the recovery process. So we worked to secure this federal funding to help conduct further assessments of our damaged communities to update the mapping and surveys, help identify vulnerable properties and assist in future disaster response efforts,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.
Data collected in the field will include building age, architectural style and form, and historic significance. Additionally, a damage assessment will be completed for each structure, and an effort made to identify whether the damage can be directly related to Hurricane Harvey. Once the data has been reviewed, it will be added to the existing Historic Resource Inventory and posted on an online map. The information may be used by emergency responders, researchers or other consultants as a tool to assess damage from Harvey, as well as to identify vulnerable properties and assist with future disaster response efforts.
Harvey resulted in damage in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, St. Charles and Vernon parishes. Once those parishes are assessed, work would move to the 11 other parishes affected: Acadia, Assumption, DeSoto, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Plaquemines, Rapides, St. Mary and Vermilion.
Taylor Dental opens on Government St.
Taylor Dental & Braces has opened at 3455 Government St. in Baton Rouge.
The children-focused family dental practice offers X-rays, routine dental exams and cleanings for children and adults, along with a full range of restorative and orthodontic treatments. The website is taylordentalgroup.com.
Patient Plus opens Delmont care clinic
BR ONLYPatient Plus Urgent Care has opened a clinic at Plank Road and St. Katherine Avenue, next to Walgreens and across from Tony’s Seafood.
The Delmont clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and does not require an appointment. Patient Plus treats most common illnesses and injuries, including sniffles, rashes, fevers, aches, breaks and other conditions requiring prompt treatment but are not serious enough to require a visit to an emergency room. Onsite diagnostic services include X-ray’s, flu and strep tests, EKG’s and physicals.
OLOL group building Port Allen clinic
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group has started construction on an 11,500-square-foot westside clinic at 4353 La. 1 South in Port Allen, set to open in the fall.
The clinic will house primary care providers, while the original westside clinic at 402 N. Vaughn St. in Brusly will focus on pediatric and specialty care.
“This new clinic will allow us to increase access and scope of care for residents in West Baton Rouge,” said Dr. Richard Vath, chief clinical transformation officer for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
The new clinic is expected to see more than 140 patients per day.
Hospice participating in dementia study
Hospice of Acadiana has been chosen to participate in a research project to improve the quality of dementia care in hospice being conducted by the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing — Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing.
The project uses the Aliviado Dementia Care Model, which offers a heightened level of education, mentoring and hands-on care for patients suffering from late-stage dementia, as well as the caregivers who tend to them. The outcomes of the study, along with the care being provided, will be monitored throughout the five-year study by Hospice of Acadiana and NYU through Hospice of Acadiana’s electronic medical records.
“Hospice, as an industry, is seeing more and more dementia patients,” said Dr. Michael Odinet, physician and member of Hospice of Acadiana's board of directors. “By better understanding the very specific and challenging symptoms and behaviors associated with this population, we as an organization, can increase quality of life and patient satisfaction, while reducing hospital utilizations and re-admissions.”
Jefferson Chamber schedules gala event
The Jefferson Chamber is holding a masquerade-themed Black & Gold Gala on March 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on the turf of the New Orleans Saints Indoor Training Field.
A VIP Party will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The doors to the gala open at 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will feature an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, punch wall, dancing and entertainment by Dat Band. The gala is open to members and nonmembers of the Jefferson Chamber, ages 21 or older. Masquerade attire is encouraged but not required. Black tie is optional.
Early bird gala tickets are $100 until 5 p.m. March 15. Young professional tickets are available for $75. Corporate packages and sponsorship opportunities also are available. Tickets and information are at jeffersonchamber.org.
Ambassador program applicants sought
The New Orleans Business Alliance is accepting applications until March 22 for its Spring 2019 Economic Development Ambassador Program.
The seven-week program targets professionals who want to learn what drives the New Orleans economy and how it grows, putting participants behind the scenes in economic development, and is designed to help identify solutions to some of the city’s obstacles to sustained economic growth, said Quentin Messer Jr., president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance.
“Through a shared learning experience, the ambassadors become well-informed advocates for the city’s economy with knowledge of the city’s many strengths and economic assets,” Messer said.
The program will runs Wednesdays from April 24 to June 5, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner is included at each session.
Participants are selected based on professional acumen, their demonstration of a commitment to New Orleans, community involvement and alignment with the alliance’s mission. Each week, participants meet at different locations throughout the city to discuss topics driving equitable economic growth. Guest speakers and experts represent industry, tech, real estate, small business and workforce development. Participants also attend behind-the-scenes tours of some of New Orleans’ major assets.
Applications are at nolaba.org.
Digital literacy resources available in Spanish
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and Cox announced online resources to improve digital literacy skills are available in Spanish at the chamber’s resource center in Kenner on 10 new computer Chromebooks.
The Cox Digital Academy will be offered in three Hispanic Chamber Resource Centers across Louisiana, including locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
The center features content, tools and resources from Common Sense Media, EVERFI and the Public Library Association. Spanish-language resources range from computer and internet basics to educational games for students of all ages. Some of the content includes how to use media and tech to raise bilingual kids; effective use of parental controls; facts about online predators, cyber bullying and general bullying; cyber safety, including social media tips and warning signs; apps designed to help students boost their math skills over summer vacation; and kindergarten readiness resources.
Information about the academy is at cox.com/aboutus/connect2compete/digital-academy.html.
Verizon-authorized TCC store opens
Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon-authorized wireless retailer, has opened a TCC store at 2222 Clearwater Parkway, Suite B, in Metairie.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (504) 399-9090.