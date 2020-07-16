The State Bond Commission on Thursday approved an $865,000 line of credit for Build Baton Rouge that will allow the East Baton Rouge Parish redevelopment authority to buy land and develop property in the Plank Road Corridor.
The line of credit is coming from the Capital Area Finance Authority, which has the authority to issue bonds and to use the proceeds for housing. The money cannot be used for general operating expenses.
Build Baton Rouge aims to revitalize a 4.3-mile section of Plank Road, stretching from 22nd Street to Harding Boulevard/Hooper Road. It released a master plan in November that identified six projects for the area, including a mixed-use development near Plank and Mohican that would include a grocery store, pharmacy and residential units; a civic center with a digital lab for job hunters; and a development that would serve as the new offices for Build Baton Rouge, house a YWCA child care center and include up to 16 mixed-income apartments.
In June, CAFA approved a $100,000 grant to cover general operating expenses for Build Baton Rouge. The organization has long struggled with a lack of permanent funding and things have gotten worse as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two major commercial tenants, Electric Depot and Model Block, requested rent forbearance in April. At the same time, Build Baton Rouge said it had to hire three new employees to administer federal funds related to the pandemic.
Rodney Braxton, chairman of the Build Baton Rouge board, said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome told him she will introduce an item at the Aug. 12 Metro Council meeting to give the organization another $300,000. The city-parish gave Build Baton Rouge $525,000 for this year’s budget.
Chris Tyson, head of Build Baton Rouge, said the organization is on track to run out of money in September, so the funds will be used to continue operations for the rest of the year.