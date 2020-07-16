Chris Tyson, president and CEO of Build Baton Rouge. The State Bond Commission on Thursday approved an $865,000 line of credit for Build Baton Rouge that will allow the city-parish redevelopment authority to buy land and develop property in the Plank Road Corridor. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has said she will ask the Metro Council to give the organization another $300,000 to help it cover an annual budget shortfall.