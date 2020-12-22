About six months after New Orleans-based Pointe LNG hired a financial adviser tasked to raise $4 billion from investors for its liquefied natural gas export terminal in Plaquemines Parish, the company says it has letters of intent for 45% of the project equity.
Pointe LNG has a letter of intent from a customer to buy 1.5 million tons of LNG per year, according to the company, but it declined to disclose the buyer citing a confidentiality agreement.
The company told federal regulators that its financial adviser is continuing to pursue financing and purchase agreements but pushed back its documentation into 2021.
Pointe LNG hired Whitehall & Co., a New York City-based investment firm to secure both financing and customer purchase agreements for the terminal, which could export at least 6 million tons of LNG each year. Whitehall had projected it could raise $56 million by the end of September.
The project has expansion plans up to 12 million tons of LNG each year and sits on a 600-acre site on the east bank of the Mississippi River.
Some economists have projected that roughly 50% of the proposed LNG export terminals along the Gulf Coast could be canceled, up from about one-third last year. Pointe LNG management was bullish about the prospects of the industry's long-term growth despite the short-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, Pointe LNG expected to begin construction in early 2021 and begin operations by 2025. In May, the company sought to make a final investment decision by 2022 and begin exporting in 2026.
In April, Pointe LNG projected it would file draft resource reports to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by mid-2020 but that's since been pushed back to third-quarter 2021. The company is still in the prefiling phase with FERC and some of its permitting work has already been completed by a previous owner.
"Pointe LNG plans to re-engage with federal and state agencies in early to mid-2021," said Thomas Burgess, co-founder of Pointe LNG, in a Dec. 1 letter to FERC.
In 2015, Parallax Energy had acquired then-Louisiana LNG Energy, later renamed Pointe LNG, from its New Orleans founders. It was slated to be a joint venture between Parallax and Cheniere Energy, but the deal fell through in 2017. The founders bought the project back that year.
Tom Burgess and Jim Lindsay are the co-founders of Pointe LNG.
The company anticipates raising some of its initial capital from investors in Louisiana. It expects to hire 200 full-time permanent workers and support 800 construction jobs during the development phase.