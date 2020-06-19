AT&T has launched 5G service in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, giving customers in those cities access to a stronger, faster wireless network.
“While many of us have been working from home for the past three months, AT&T’s network team continued to build and test our network so that we could emerge from this season with stronger, broader 5G coverage for our customers across the country,” said Chris Sambar, executive vice president of technology operations. “Whether it’s getting you back to work, back to school, or back to play, we’ve got you covered.”
The cities join New Orleans, Houma-Thibodaux and Lake Charles with the service. T-Mobile also offers 5G service to customers across most of South Louisiana.