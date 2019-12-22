LSU AgCenter offers cattleman classes
The LSU AgCenter will host four Advanced Master Cattleman classes at the DeWitt Livestock Facility in Alexandria beginning in January.
Participants must be graduates of the LSU Master Cattleman Program, be Beef Quality Assurance-certified and have a Louisiana pesticide applicator permit.
Topics include selection, beef quality assurance, financial management, soil fertility, forage management and diet formulation. Outdoor demonstrations and hands-on training will feature sprayer calibration, weed identification, grazing management and cow pelvic area measurement.
The classes are set for Jan. 10, March 13, April 17 and Sept. 11 and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The AgCenter DeWitt Livestock Facility is located adjacent to LSU-Alexandria off U.S. 71.
A registration of $200 covers materials and lunch each day. Participation is limited to the first 50 registered participants.
Registration is at http://bit.ly/37jXYT6. Information is available at the LSU AgCenter website at http://bit.ly/2Kxwwru.
Investar expands branch operations
Investar Bank N.A. has expanded its branch operations into southwest Louisiana with a location at 2215 Sampson St. in Westlake.
The location is Investar’s 28th branch. The bank has had an interactive teller machine in Lake Charles for more than a year. A branch is under construction next to that site.
The 3,132-square-foot renovated Westlake facility employs a full-service branch staff plus commercial relationship managers; three drive-through lanes; a night deposit box; and safe deposit boxes. In the coming months, Investar will add a 24/7 drive-up ATM.
Cat Care Center opens on Perkins
The Cat Care Center has opened at 12018 Perkins Road, Suite A, in Baton Rouge.
The feline-exclusive veterinary hospital and boarding facility can perform advanced diagnostics, dental procedures, surgeries, behavioral consultations and other services. It can board up to 40 cats, with 50-square-foot luxury suites and condos offering perches and separate litter areas with views outside of a bird and butterfly garden. Clients also have 24/7 access to live camera feeds to watch their cats. It also has a room dedicated to adoptable cats from Cat Haven.
The Cat Care Center is owned and operated by Dr. Lacie Lee, an LSU School of Veterinary Medicine graduate.
The website is www.catcarecenter.com.
LSU gets nuclear science, engineering grant
LSU is one of 33 academic institutions across the country to be awarded a grant by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The university received a $400,000 Fellowship Grant — matching the largest single amount given to an academic institution — to establish its Expanded Nuclear Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship Program.
The project is part of LSU’s efforts to expand its nuclear education components, which have experienced a renaissance in recent years with substantial growth in student enrollment and faculty recruitment funded by two NRC Faculty Development Grants.
The NRC Fellowship Grant would support at least eight graduate students for four years.
LSU’s program was designed by five principal investigators from the colleges of engineering, science, coast and environment, and the Center for Energy Studies. It is aimed at expanding LSU’s nuclear graduate education effort to include more academic departments, particularly environmental sciences and chemistry, beyond mechanical and industrial engineering and geology to recruit and support more graduate students. Students would then receive training and conduct research in broader nuclear-related areas, such as nuclear materials, radioactive waste management, radiation detection, radiochemistry and health physics.
Patient Plus opens Broadmoor clinic
Patient Plus Urgent Care has opened a 3,600-square-foot clinic in Broadmoor at 9688 Florida Blvd., near the Hi Nabor Supermarket and Planet Fitness Center.
The clinic is the company's third to open this year and its sixth overall, said Dr. Rubin Patel, chief executive officer at Patient Plus.
Patient Plus Urgent Care treats minor illnesses and injuries — sniffles, rashes, fevers, aches, breaks and other conditions that deserve prompt treatment, but are not serious enough to require an emergency room. On-site diagnostic services, including X-rays, flu and strep tests, EKGs and drug screenings, are available.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and appointments are not required. The website is www.patientplusuc.com.
Piccadilly opens in Juban Crossing center
Piccadilly Restaurants has opened a 7,000-square-foot restaurant in Denham Springs’ Juban Crossing shopping center.
The restaurant features an open kitchen, high-top seating and conveniences such as USB plugins and a takeout area for guests on the go. The menu includes classics like carrot soufflé, fried chicken and Southern fried fish, along with new dishes, such as made-to-order entree salads and fresh, seasonal salads.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Online ordering is available on Piccadilly’s website.
With headquarters in Baton Rouge since 1944, Piccadilly has 40 locations in eight states throughout the Southeast.
Team Right Side joins Garner Realtors
Members of real estate firm Team Right Side in New Orleans have joined Gardner Realtors.
"With the vast knowledge and exceptional reputation of Team Right Side partnered with Gardner’s established brand and innovative business strategies, we look forward to accomplishing great things together,” said David Favret, Gardner Realtors' sales manager/broker.
Samara “Sam” Poché and Jennifer Saltaformaggio have joined Gardner Realtors. In addition, two other Realtors have been added. Poché sells real estate throughout the metro New Orleans area, concentrating in the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny. Saltaformaggio focuses on the Historic French Quarter, Marigny and Bywater neighborhoods. She is also experienced in Midcity, Bayou St. John, Lakeview, Garden District, Uptown, Warehouse District and Metairie.
Gardner Realtors serves the greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Mississippi Gulf Coast Region.
Residence Inn opens on St. Charles
The 231-suite Residence Inn by Marriott has opened at 360 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans.
The extended-stay hotel features a 170-foot long balcony with six 80-inch televisions overlooking the St. Charles Streetcar Line. It has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. The third floor offers eight suites with private balconies. The hotel has a business library, where guests can fax, copy and print materials; has a fitness center, 5,075-square-feet of meeting space with balcony access and parking; and is pet-friendly. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite features a fully-equipped kitchen. Bar360 in the lobby lounge has televisions, craft cocktails, local beers on tap and light fare. The hotel offers a grocery delivery service, Wi-Fi, 24-hour on-site food and beverage market, dry cleaning services and on-site guest laundry room.
The franchise hotel is owned by St. Charles Prime Properties LLC and managed by InterMountain Management LLC, of Monroe.
Shake Shack opens Canal St. location
Shake Shack has opened at 333 Canal Street, Space 1.21 in Canal Place, in downtown New Orleans.
The 3,411-square-foot restaurant be its flagship for the New Orleans area, which now has two locations.
Shake Shack is known for its burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs, fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle-cut fries, and craft beer and wine selections.
Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 260 locations in 27 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, including more than 70 international locations.