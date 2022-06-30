Jill Kidder, who has spent the past five years as head of the Louisiana Travel Association, has been selected to take over as the head of Visit Baton Rouge.
The Visit Baton Rouge Board of Commissioners unanimously selected Kidder for the job after an executive session that went on for about an hour and 45 minutes Thursday. She was one of three finalists for the job, along with Milton Segarra, the former head of the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Board, and Jay Tusa, currently head of Visit South Walton in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
“It’s just so humbling,” said Kidder. “I’m honored and excited and can’t wait to get started.”
Kidder has spent the past 15 years with the Louisiana Travel Association, spending the first 10 years as co-executive director. Before that, she was executive director of the Alexandria/Pineville CVB for four years. She earned a bachelor’s in business from LSU, with an emphasis on accounting and marketing.
While Kidder has been head of a trade organization that represents all aspects of the tourism industry, she said the idea of promoting her hometown was appealing to her.
“I feel like Baton Rouge is a place that I want to help move forward,” she said.
Part of this is keeping Visit Baton Rouge within the city’s economic development equation. Kidder said she wants to work with other economic development agencies to help promote Baton Rouge as a place for young people to visit and live.
Visit Baton Rouge recently completed a strategic plan which calls for the agency to work closely with organizations including the mayor’s office, the Downtown Development District and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber to address issues facing the tourism industry.
“It’s something cohesive all of us can get behind,” Kidder said.
While details of her hiring are still being worked out, Kidder plans to start working as head of Visit Baton Rouge in August.
That would allow for a transition, since Paul Arrigo, who has been head of Visit Baton Rouge for 20 years, plans to retire in September.
Claude Reynaud Jr., chairman of the Visit Baton Rouge Board, said Kidder’s resume and reputation show she is a consensus builder who can work with other organizations to promote a destination. That’s something the board wanted.
“We want someone who can grow this organization and help grow the community,” he said.