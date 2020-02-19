BR.cortanazonebiz.adv TS 06.jpg
Buy Now

Faint markings of the removed 'Macy's' sign are visible on the building's side at the largely vacant Cortana Mall near Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard. The store has been sold for $1.65 million to a limited liability company set up by a New Orleans real estate attorney. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The former Macy’s store in Cortana Mall has been sold for $1.65 million. 

The buyer was Cortana Place Acquisitions LLC, an entity set up by Scott Willis, a New Orleans real estate attorney with the firm of Fishman Haygood. Willis is the only agent listed on the business filing with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The only officer listed on the business filing is Commercial Title Agency LLC, which has the same address as Fishman Haygood.

Attempts to contact Willis for comment were unsuccessful.

The Macy’s space includes the 238,000-square-foot store and a 13.3 acre tract. Macy’s moved out of the space in early 2016. The property had an asking price of $2.1 million.

Lance Ginn, an agent with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, said he has a purchase agreement signed for the former Service Merchandise/Virginia College space in Cortana. But Ginn said he is not familiar with the Cortana Place Acquisitions LLC. 

Ginn couldn't disclose the name of the buyer, because the property has not sold. The buyer is still doing its due diligence and a closing date has not been set yet, he said.

Cortana was largely shut down in September by Moonbeam Leasing & Management, the Las Vegas based company that bought the mall and the vacant Mervyn’s anchor store in 2013 for $6.15 million.

The anchor stores — plus a Dillard's clearance center still operating at the mall — are owned individually and separately from Moonbeam's properties.

Moonbeam told the handful of remaining businesses in its interior portion of the mall they needed to vacate, banned mall walkers, locked most of the outside doors and put up barricades to keep people from entering the mall from the one entrance that was still open.

As of this fall, the only tenants left in the mall were a U.S. Post Office branch and the Dillard’s clearance center that only takes up one floor of the two-level space and does not connect directly into the shopping center. Dillard's officials told The Advocate in August there were no plans to close the clearance center. 

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments