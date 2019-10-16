Lafayette-based IberiaBank closed a loan production office in Denham Springs nearly two years after opening it.
IberiaBank opened at 133 Aspen Square in November 2017 and shut it down in September, according to the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions. The loan officer working at the location was relocated to Baton Rouge, where the bank has half-a-dozen branches.
The bank also had closed its only branch in Denham Springs, along south Range Avenue.
“We continue to make adjustments to our physical branch footprint to ensure we can meet the needs of our clients in an efficient and effective manner," IberiaBank said in a statement. "Sometimes that means relocating or closing a branch to reallocate resources … we continue to open branches where new opportunities arise."
In the past two years, IberiaBank closed more than 15 branches across the state, including two in Baton Rouge, and opened three branches in New Orleans.
In the Denham Springs Zip code, the top three banks when ranked by deposits in the market are Hancock Whitney, First Guaranty Bank and Capital One, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. IberiaBank wasn't in the top 10 for market share.
