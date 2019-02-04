Baton Rouge-based Amedisys Inc. has completed its $340 million acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice, which is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with 2,300 employees and 53 locations nationwide.
Amedisys, a home health, hospice and personal care company, said the acquisition substantially expands its hospice footprint and care for more patients. Amedisys now cares for more than 11,000 hospice patients daily in 33 states, operating 137 hospice care centers and making it the third-largest hospice provider in America. The company now has a total 472 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
When the deal was announced in October, Amedisys said Compassionate Care generates about $188 million in annual revenue, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $27 million.
Amedisys also expanded its borrowing capacity by $175 million to $725 million, consisting of a $550 million revolving credit facility and a $175 million term loan. Amedisys plans to use the proceeds to fund the purchase of Compassionate Care and provide additional capital for other acquisition opportunities.