Capitol City Produce, a Baton Rouge-based produce distributor, has launched a new fleet of 66 refrigerated commercial delivery trucks.
The trucks have the newest technology, such as precise delivery time notifications that are texted from the new "Where's My Truck" technology and enhanced online bill pay features. "We recently looked at everything from ordering, to delivery, to payment and saw opportunities along the whole customer experience chain to make it easier," said Darin Arceneaux, president of Capital City Produce.
The trucks also promote Capitol City Produce's extended product lines, which include dairy, frozen vegetables, desserts, pastas and oils. The new product lines allow restaurants to reduce inventory and free storage space by delivering non-produce items at the same frequency as produce deliveries.