Charlotte Russe became the latest national retailer to go out of business due to financial difficulties, with the women’s apparel chain announcing Wednesday it was closing and liquidating its 416 U.S. stores.
The company has seven south Louisiana locations in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans, Acadiana Mall in Lafayette, Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Esplanade Mall in Kenner, Oakwood Center in Gretna and Fremaux Town Center in Slidell.
Going out of business sales will start immediately and gift cards can be redeemed until March 21.
California-based Charlotte Russe was founded in 1975 and aimed at young women seeking trendy apparel, shoes and accessories. The company reached a sales peak of $986 million in 2016.