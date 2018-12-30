Louisiana’s economy, freshly emerged from a statewide recession, began growing again in 2018. Growth in jobs, income and gross domestic product all pointed to a rebound from the state's recent downturn.

But the state experienced a whirlwind year for business, with tariffs roiling several industries, major real estate shakeups coming to Baton Rouge and controversies over tax exemption coloring the discussions surrounding economic development. Here are some of the biggest business stories in 2018:

Job growth steady, outlook trending higher

Louisiana consistently added jobs in 2018 and the Baton Rouge region was expected to add nearly 4,100 jobs for the year, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s economic outlook.

Economist Loren Scott said the state should add 23,400 jobs, up 1.2 percent, in 2019. However, those projections depend in part on steady oil prices, which have fallen sharply to end the year. Tariffs also are threatening the economic health of the state.

After tepid job numbers in January and February, Louisiana added thousands of over-the-year jobs each month for the rest of 2018. In the most recent month of available data, November, the state added 20,700 jobs compared to a year earlier. On average, the state had 14,700 more nonfarm jobs compared to the monthly average in 2017, though figures for December have not been reported yet.

Capital projects continue; more to come

Major industrial projects in the Capital Region, from Shintech, Shell Chemical, OxyChem, BASF, Praxair and Air Products, were ongoing throughout 2018, according to Scott’s annual economic outlook. And while half were expected to be completed by the end of the year, new projects from Shintech, Methanex and ExxonMobil are expected to replace them.

Wanhua, a Chinese chemical giant, selected St. James Parish for a $1.25 billion manufacturing complex. Formosa selected St. James Parish for a $9.4 billion chemical complex. Meanwhile, residents rallied against the chemical expansions in that area, citing, among other things, air pollution.

Major capital projects in the health care sector continued construction in Baton Rouge throughout 2018. The $230 million Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital off Interstate 10 and Ochsner’s $100 million medical office building, the two biggest, are set to be completed in 2019.

In north Baton Rouge, at least two significant projects will get off the ground soon. Brown Eagle said it will start up a new bulk solids contract packaging facility at the former Baton Rouge Beer Agency building. The former Holsum Bread factory on Choctaw Drive could get new life as a housing manufacturing facility from Ready Shield Solutions. Redeveloping north Baton Rouge has been a stated goal of several political and business leaders in the area.

Tax break controversy

Tax breaks for corporations, particularly for ExxonMobil, were the source of a fiery battle in Baton Rouge that involved teachers unions, the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program and the city-parish parks and recreation department.

While officials revised the exemption program for the second time, community organizers with Together Baton Rouge consistently fought against tax breaks for ExxonMobil. The oil and gas giant ultimately won approval for a tax break on a planned expansion of its polyolefins plant worth more than half-a-billion dollars.

But a battle over the assessed values of Exxon’s property boiled over into a lawsuit filed by educators against East Baton Rouge Assessor Brian Wilson. The Baton Rouge parks and recreation department briefly took on ExxonMobil, questioning whether its property was being assessed properly, before bowing out following swift pressure from Exxon’s allies.

The state also awarded what could end up being the largest tax exemption handed out in Louisiana history, with the $2 billion controversial exemption for Tellurian Inc., the developer of a liquefied natural gas export facility in Calcasieu Parish.

Aside from the exemption program, it came to light this year that Louisiana Economic Development is in disputes with at least two companies that were supposed to create thousands of jobs collectively in recent years in exchange for tax breaks. Bell Helicopter’s failed manufacturing project in Lafayette turned into a lawsuit over repayments for tax incentives. LED is also in a dispute with McDermott over a relatively small amount of reimbursements for a nuclear manufacturing facility in Lake Charles that never lived up to its promises and came into McDermott's hands through an acquisition of CB&I, which itslef had acquired the Shaw Group.

Tariffs roil Louisiana from farms to ports

Tariffs between the U.S., China and several other countries roiled Louisiana’s agriculture industry and set off alarm bells in a wide range of industries in Louisiana.

Rising costs from steel and aluminum tariffs caused consternation among Louisiana’s many industrial firms. The state’s many ports — including some of the busiest in the U.S. — worried about traffic levels waning.

Chinese tariffs on liquefied natural gas threatened to upend a multibillion-dollar rush to build LNG export facilities in Lake Charles, though some analysts believe those facilities will still move forward.

But the main damage was done to Louisiana soybean farmers. Grain elevators became backed up in the middle of harvest season as China pulled back almost entirely from buying U.S. product. That led farmers here to leave their crops in the field, and prolonged rains damaged much of the crop to the point it was unusable.

Marijuana industry stumbles forward

For the first time, Louisiana is growing state-sanctioned medical marijuana.

GB Sciences, the Las Vegas company contracted by LSU to run the growing operation for the school, had its first batch of plants growing in a former Pepsi distribution center in south Baton Rouge.

However, it is still not clear when product will be on the shelves.

The state’s nascent and highly regulated industry was roiled with multiple lawsuits, delays and closed-door acquisitions, leaving patient advocates wondering when the state will have the drug available for patients.

Southern University hired a Lafayette firm that appeared to make little, if any, progress toward growing marijuana before the majority owner sold his stake to a new company in the fall. It will likely be months before the new company is up and running.

GB Sciences also dealt with what it called regulatory delays. It intended to have product on the shelves in the fall, but that was pushed back to sometime in early 2019.

The state Board of Pharmacy handed out nine licenses for marijuana pharmacies throughout the state. But that process also was marred by controversy, as the board rejected its own selection committee’s advice in picking the winners. One company is suing the board over the New Orleans license.

Doctors were slow to sign up to recommend marijuana, though the state Board of Medical Examiners did loosen rules that allayed some fears of a bottleneck when the product becomes available.

Obamacare sees first rate drop

For the first time in the history of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act, premiums fell in Louisiana’s individual exchange.

The move came after the only two insurers were left offering plans in the market — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Vantage Health Plan — made a profit in that line of business last year. Those two companies also announced a merger this year.

Premiums in the exchange fell by 6.4 percent on average in Louisiana, after years of double-digit rate hikes.

But the Trump administration, and Republican attorneys general from several states, including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, made moves to undercut the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The Trump administration briefly ended a payment program to insurers, introduced new alternatives to ACA policies and signed a repeal of the individual mandate part of the law that required people to have health insurance. Landry joined other attorneys general in a lawsuit seeking to repeal the ACA, including protections for pre-existing conditions. A judge ruled in their favor, though that ruling is being appealed.

Sunshine Bridge closes, disrupts area economy

In October, a crane barge operated by Marquette Transportation smashed into the Sunshine Bridge, which runs across the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville.

The crash closed the bridge until December, when it partially reopened. The ordeal cost farmers, workers and families an incalculable amount of time and money, and forced residents to take hours-long detours.

Marquette has a history of high-profile boat crashes on the Mississippi, including slamming into Mardi Gras World in New Orleans earlier in the year.

Sugar farmers and sugar mills were among those hardest hit, as the bridge closure happened in the middle of harvest season, and both rely heavily on the bridge. A class-action lawsuit was swiftly filed against the operator, but experts say it is unlikely to prevail.

Wampold buys Chase South Tower

Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold, who already owns four downtown properties, purchased the troubled Chase South Tower and announced plans for significant upgrades to convert it into a mixed-use property with retail, residential and office space.

Wampold has owned the adjoining Chase North Tower since 2003, when he paid $19.7 million for the office building. While that 210,000-square-foot building is nearly 90 percent occupied, the 330,000-square-foot Chase South Tower has an occupancy rate of about 75 percent.

In October, Wampold announced plans to convert the upper 10 stories of the building into about 150 luxury high-rise apartments. Rent for the units is expected to be $1.60 to $2 per square foot. A number of amenities will be added to the property, such as a rooftop pool and a health club/fitness center.

One new downtown apartment complex, The Heron Downtown, a 142-unit development at the corner of Florida and Sixth streets, started taking in residents in November.

Another new high profile development that opened downtown in 2018 was the Courtyard by Marriott, which started accepting guests in the fall. The 135-room hotel at the corner of Third and Florida streets was developed by the Windsor Aughtry Hotel Group, the South Carolina firm that developed the Hampton Inn & Suites at Main and Lafayette streets. The Courtyard is located at the site of the Istrouma Hotel, Baton Rouge's first hotel.

Virginia College, Sam's leave Cortana

The fade out of Cortana Mall continued in 2018 as Virginia College closed its for-profit school that shopping center officials once hailed as new a promising new customer base when it opened.

The school announced in September it was no longer accepting new students and would shut down in July 2019. But in early December, the parent company abruptly announced it was closing all of its campuses within the following two weeks. Education Corp. of America, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said declining student enrollment had left it unable to make payments on its debt and rental fees. It faced eviction at several campuses.

When Virginia College opened in 2010, Cortana officials projected it would bring in 1,000 to 1,200 students, providing new shoppers for all of the mall's stores and restaurants.

But the projected boom from the school never happened. Virginia College had 268 students when its closure was first announced. Cortana continued to shed tenants, as national chains focused their attention on the Mall of Louisiana. Since January 2016, Macy's, Sears and J.C. Penney closed their anchor locations in Cortana. The only anchor remaining is a Dillard's clearance store.

During a summer visit to the property, only about 25 businesses at the mall were still open. Virtually all of them were small locally owned businesses.

Sam's Club abruptly shuttered its location on the outer ring road at Cortana in January, laying off 176 employees as part of a national closure of dozens of stores.

Lender forecloses on Bon Carré

The lender for the Bon Carré Business Center has acquired the property at auction and put it up for sale after foreclosing on the previous owner, an entity controlled by a division of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

U.S. Bank National Association, the trustee for the mortgage lender, filed suit March 13 against the owner of the property, tied to a limited liability company controlled by the real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The owners, which took out a $41.5 million loan in 2007, defaulted in December, owing $39.5 million on the remaining principal, plus interest and fees, according to court filings.

Bon Carré Business Center was transformed from the former failed Bon Marché Mall on Florida Boulevard and is now home to the Louisiana Technology Park business incubator and several other tenants.

Charles Landry, an attorney for Commercial Properties Realty Trust, which has been involved with the redevelopment of Bon Carré for 20 years, said several factors led to the default. Occupancy rates, which had been more than 80 percent for the past decade, slipped to 68 percent as longtime tenants downsized and the owners were unsuccessful in attracting new businesses.

But the key factor was the expiration of an Enterprise Zone tax exemption in 2017, which had capped Bon Carré's property taxes at $80,000. When that exemption went away, property taxes increased by nearly 10 times, resulting in a tax bill of $796,000.

After U.S. Bank acquired the property in August, it put it up for sale a few months later. An online auction was held for Bon Carré in November, with a final bid of $30.5 million.

It was not immediately clear who made the bid, or if the bid met the reserve price and was accepted. Brian Gonzalez, of Ten-X Commercial, which ran the auction, said the results were "unofficial."

Work resumes at Rouzan development

The controversial Rouzan development was acquired by the team behind the Americana traditional neighborhood development in Zachary, a move that allowed work to resume on the stalled project.

The team led by John Engquist, CEO of H&E Equipment Services, acquired the commercial and residential portions of Rouzan from Tommy Spinosa in a deal completed in January.

Engquist-Rouzan Residential Development LLC paid $21 million for 65 acres of land, which will be carved into 375 to 400 lots. Engquist-Rouzan Commercial Development LLC paid an undisclosed sum for a stake in the 32 acres of commercial property in Rouzan.

A few months after the deal closed, Sprouts Farmers Market started building a 30,000-square-foot grocery store. This will be the first Sprouts in Louisiana.

And in November, the Metro Council agreed to spend $1.7 million to buy land in Rouzan for a new south library branch. A library branch had long been planned for the development, but the deal fell through in 2013.

Bars see little impact from smoking ban

A smoking ban took effect in Baton Rouge in June, nearly a year after the Metro Council passed a measure that outlawed smoking in most public places.

Baton Rouge had lagged other Louisiana cities in establishing smoking bans, New Orleans has had one for several years.

While there was some apprehension about the impact of the ban, most bars reported few problems with the law.

"The smoking ban has been nothing but beneficial for us," said Todd Key, a manager at Duvic’s, a cocktail lounge by the Perkins Road Overpass. Key said since the ban took effect, food sales have doubled and a new, younger clientele that had been turned off by Duvic’s smoky atmosphere started coming in for drinks.

According to a report issued in late November by Smoke-Free East Baton Rouge, indoor air pollution levels at most public places has dropped 98.8 percent since the smoke-free ordinance took effect.

One area that may have seen the impact of a smoking ban is Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos. The casinos continued to see revenue slide after the ban took effect. The last time the local gambling market brought in more money than the year before was in August 2017.

In advance of the ban, Hollywood Casino opened up a smoking area, with 15 slot machines, fans and lighting. The area was staffed with cocktail waitresses, housekeeping and amenities. L’Auberge Baton Rouge, the biggest casino in the market, announced at the end of the year it would build a smoking area with room for about 100 slot machines.

BR gets Amazon distribution facility

Louisiana may have ended up out of the running for Amazon’s second headquarters, but the online retail giant did establish a presence in the state this year, opening a distribution center near the Airline Highway-Interstate 12 intersection.

The distribution center, which opened in time for the holiday shopping season, is in a 21,000-square-foot fabric building, located near Costco. The building collects packages from larger Amazon centers that need to go “the extra mile” into the hands of customers. The packages are then delivered by Amazon drivers.

Officials with Louisiana Economic Development said they believed this was the first Amazon-brand distribution center in the state.

There were some kinks with the distribution center. Around Thanksgiving, social media was filled with customer complaints about lost, delayed and damaged packages from the center. Amazon later said the problems were worked out, with the “vast majority” of deliveries getting to customers without issue.

Nicholson Gateway development opens

After 10 years of planning, the $300 million Nicholson Gateway mixed-use development opened at the site of the old Alex Box Stadium, just in time for the fall semester at LSU.

The 28-acre development is a mix of student housing, retail space and recreational space. High profile tenants including Matherne’s Market, Wendy’s and Starbucks.

A public-private partnership led by the LSU Property Foundation, Stirling Properties and Georgia-based RISE, a national student housing firm, developed Nicholson Gateway.

Redeveloping the old Alex Box site has been in the works since the LSU baseball stadium closed in 2008. Over the years, there were discussions about building all sorts of mixed-use projects on the prime piece of real estate, including a hotel and office space.