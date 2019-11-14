Gulf Island Fabrication, which has facilities in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles and is based in Houston, named a new president and chief executive officer Thursday and announced that board chairman Jack Laborde will be stepping down in 2020.
The news follows an announcement last week that the company will remain an independent company and follow its business plan after wrapping up a six-month review of alternative strategies that included a possible merger or sale.
Richard W. Heo, who has more than 20 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry, was named Thursday as president and CEO of Gulf Island. He replaces Kirk Meche, who had been president and CEO since 2013. Meche announced in October he was retiring.
Gulf Island said Laborde will step down as board chairman after the 2020 annual meeting. Laborde has been a director of the company since 1997 and board chairman since 2013. The New Orleans native is president of Overboard Holdings LLC, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company.
Laborde, who held a variety of roles at Gulf Island from 1992 to 1996, including a stint as international marketing manager, is the son of Gulf Island co-founder Alden “Doc” Laborde.
"I believe it is the right time to announce my plans so the board can properly prepare for a change in leadership," Jack Laborde said.
Gulf Island moved its headquarters from Houma to Houston in 2014. The company makes steel structures and marine vessels used for oil and gas production and transportation, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation and alternative energy projects.
Heo spent four years as an executive with CB&I and has been senior vice president of North Central & South America operations for McDermott International since May 2018. Heo earned a bachelors in biochemistry from Trinity University, an MBA from Tulane University and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Houston.
“I am honored and privileged to serve Gulf Island and our customers,” Heo said. “I am excited to build on the legacy of the strong fabrication and services capabilities of our employees and look forward to continuing the tradition of serving our customers with a focus on performance, quality and safety. I am also eager to meet our shareholders and am committed to taking the steps necessary to maximize shareholder value.”
The company’s business plan, according to its statement last week regarding remaining independent, includes "enhancing the company’s resources, processes and procedures to improve competitiveness and overall project execution and consideration of organic and inorganic opportunities for growth.”