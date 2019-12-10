Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and The NeuroMedical Center are set to announce a new partnership that will expand stroke and neurological care in Baton Rouge and statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will attend a press conference Wednesday morning, along with Scott Wester, president and chief executive officer of Our Lady of the Lake, and Dr. Gregory Fautheree, president of The NeuroMedical Center Clinic, to detail an announcement.
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic has provided comprehensive neurological care since 1978. It says on its website that it's home to the region’s largest multidisciplinary team of neurosurgeons, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians.
Our Lady of the Lake is a not-for-profit health care ministry based in Baton Rouge, with more than 7,500 employees. Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and Gonzales is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. The health system’s hospitals also include Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette; St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe; and Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa. The system also recently took over sponsorship and control of St. Dominic Health Services in Mississippi.