Live Oaks Apartments, a 184-unit complex at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Stumberg Lane, has been sold to a Metairie company for $20.5 million.
Cypress Communities, doing business as Live Oaks Baton Rouge Apartments LLC, bought the complex in a deal that was filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office Friday. The seller was BR Live Oaks LLC of New York.
Cypress Communities owns several complexes in New Orleans, Metairie, Pascagoula, Mississippi and Gautier, Mississippi.
Live Oaks was opened in 2001 and has 184 apartment units. Units rent for between $825 for a one bedroom, one bath 553-square-foot apartment to $1,405 for a three bedroom, two bath 1,262-square-foot apartment.