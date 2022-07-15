Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys is working with a logistics firm to temporarily lease warehouse space on the east and west coasts to help meet seasonal demand for grills and outdoor furniture.
While the company has more than 200,000 square feet of warehouse space in Baton Rouge, there is a need for more space around Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July, said Russ Wheeler, BBQGuys CEO. BBQGuys currently leases 170,000 square feet of space between GXO Direct facilities in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and San Bernardino, California. GXO, a worldwide logistics company, has more than 200 million square feet of warehouse space across more than 900 locations.
“This helps with seasonality, so we can flex up and down,” Wheeler said. “It’s hard for us to continue to grow our footprint under one roof.”
BBQGuys' current Baton Rouge warehouse space is divided among four locations. The company wants to get all of its operations under one roof locally, Wheeler said, but that has been challenging. “We need to find somewhere that’s the right fit,” he said.
BBQGuys started leasing space with GXO about a year ago. Originally, the company was using 65,000 square feet, but that amount has nearly tripled. The space was helpful in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, when BBQGuys had to temporarily shut down its Baton Rouge operations. The Pennsylvania warehouse took over shipping items to east coast customers.
By being able to shift some warehouse operations to areas closer to customers, Wheeler said it has helped BBQGuys deal with inflation issues, such as high fuel prices.
Founded in 1998, BBQGuys is an e-commerce site for high-end grills, accessories and outdoor living products. The company not only sells grills by brands such as Weber and Traeger, but it builds its own equipment through longtime sister company Blaze and Pacific Coast Manufacturing, a California firm that makes stainless steel grill accessories.
While 2022 has been challenging for BBQGuys, with inflation, the company is still posting double-digit growth, Wheeler said. The company has been pushing Blaze brand products, both on its own website and in brick-and-mortar stores.
“We’ve added about 50 people over the last 12 months in Baton Rouge, and we continue to grow our footprint here,” he said.
BBQGuys announced plans last summer to become a publicly traded company under a $936 million deal with Velocity Acquisition Corp. But plans were called off in November due to supply chain factors.
After the rough ride the markets have been through during the first half of 2022, Wheeler said he’s glad BBQGuys did not go public. Due to the current market conditions, there are no plans to try an IPO. “It was a good learning process,” he said. “But we’ve got our head down and we’re focused on the business and looking for opportunistic ways to grow it.”