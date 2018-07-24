Shintech Louisiana LLC will spend $1.49 billion to expand its Plaquemine manufacturing operations, the latest in a string of Shintech investments in Louisiana totaling $6 billion over nearly two decades.
Shintech will create 120 new direct jobs, with an average salary of more than $81,800, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration, which announced the project along with Shintech.
The Louisiana chemical industry announcement comes amid rising uncertainty in recent months over President Donald Trump's administration's trade war with China and other countries. The Chinese chemical giant Wanhua said earlier this month it is "re-evaluating" a planned $1.12 billion manufacturing complex in Louisiana after facing tens of millions in higher costs associated with the Trump administration's steel and aluminum tariffs levied this spring. Tariffs on many more products are expected.
"I think it's a vote of confidence in terms of Louisiana's viability," said Eric Smith, economics professor at Tulane University. "You also have to bear in mind Shintech has been operating here for 20-odd years, and they're very comfortable with the environment."
Smith said Shintech's announcement shows Louisiana is "still in the game" of plastics production, even as its gas liquids production lags behind other states.
The company, which is a subsidiary of the Japanese chemical giant Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., employs about 500 at its sites in Plaquemine and Addis.
As part of the project, Shintech will develop a new chlor alkali and vinyl choride monomer production facility and expand an existing polyvinyl chloride manufacturing facility in Plaquemine.
LED is offering Shintech a $1.5 million Modernization Tax Credit over a five-year period, as well as the LED FastStart workforce training program. Shintech also is expected to use the state's Quality Jobs tax break and the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which abates property taxes for capital projects.
James Richardson, an economics professor at LSU, said the new investment provides a good injection of dollars into the local economy, especially given the thousands of construction jobs that will be added over the next couple years.
But the announcement shouldn't allay fears over trade disputes, he added, and Shintech likely anticipated it will still be able to sell its products abroad.
"They have to keep moving," Richardson said. "You can’t just stop and wait for public officials to make their decisions."
Shintech started its Addis plant in 2000 in an effort to diversify geographically. At the time, the firm's Freeport, Texas, site was the largest of its kind in the world, said Shintech spokesman Dick Mason.
The firm now owns 5,700 acres on the west side of the Mississippi River.
"We are pleased to proceed with this project and are going to carry out the construction at full throttle," Shintech President Yasuhiko Saitoh said in a statement. "This investment builds on our local and global sales capabilities and aligns with our long-range plan to leverage our economy of scale in the U.S. for production of PVC and caustic soda."
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the new project will create an additional 590 indirect jobs on top of the 120 direct jobs. Shintech and its affiliates will retain 500 existing direct jobs at the West Baton Rouge and Iberville parish facilities, which the firm has operated since 1999.
Another previously announced $1.4 billion ethylene project is already underway at the firm's Iberville Parish facility. The company's expansions in Plaquemine have raised fears among residents that the chemical facilities will encroach on their land and lead to increased air pollution.
Shintech received a stormwater discharge permit for the project from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in April, according to LDEQ records.
The new expansion will generate up to 3,000 construction jobs at the peak of the building phase, Edwards' administration said in a news release.
The integrated PVC manufacturing facility is expected to be completed in late 2020 and operational in early 2021. PVC is used in a variety of applications in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors. Shintech said it is expanding facilities to keep pace with demand.
LED began discussions with Shintech about the expansion in late 2016.