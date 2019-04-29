The annual Trends in Real Estate seminar, which features local experts providing forecasts for various sectors of the Baton Rouge real estate market, will be held Thursday.
Scott Macdonald, the 2019 seminar chairman, said overall, the Baton Rouge real estate market is healthy.
“Every segment is a little bit different, but we find that everybody seems to be in decent shape” said Macdonald, a senior sales and leasing executive in the office market with Stirling Properties.
Macdonald said there will be some changes to this year’s Trends lineup. New presenters will be on hand to discuss the retail, finance and residential markets.
“We’re going to have broader spectrum discussion on residential than we have in the past,” he said. This will include information about not only the new developments that are under construction, but what price ranges and locations are trending.
The Trends seminar started in 1988 as a joint project of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' commercial and investment division and LSU's Real Estate Research Institute. The goal of the program is to educate members of the division, their clients and other real estate practitioners in the greater Baton Rouge area about what is going on in the local real estate market.
Elliot Eisenberg, a former chief economist with the National Association of Home Builders, will once again be the keynote speaker. Eisenberg is a regular speaker at Trends conferences, providing a national outlook for the real estate market.
“We want people to walk away learning something about every single aspect of the market,” Macdonald said.
The seminar will be held in the events center at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Thursday, followed by the seminar from 8 a.m. to noon.
As of Monday morning, more than 850 tickets to the event have been sold. Macdonald said there is room for about 1,000 people in the meeting area. Registration is at batonrougetrends.net. Admission is $65.