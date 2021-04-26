The owners of Mid Tap plan to open a new bar and restaurant this summer in the former White Star Market space on Government Street.

Tap 65 will take up 2,200 square feet in the former food hall on a separate end of the building from the new Bistro Byronz location. The bar gets its name from the fact it has 65 beer taps, will sell 65 types of wine and 65 types of bourbon.

“It’s a completely brand new concept under the Tap In brand,” said owner Rick Patel. Like Mid Tap, Tap 65 will have a self-pour concept. Customers check in and file a credit card with the bar, then they can sample and pour their own drinks.

The chicken wings that are a popular item at Mid Tap will also be featured at the new restaurant. But after that, things at Tap 65 will be brand new. “We’ve had a couple of years to efficiently and effectively figure out how to run a bar/restaurant that we’re going to take to this new venture,” Patel said.

That means a new food and drink menu that highlights Patel’s Indian background along with other cultures. He wouldn’t say what the menu will feature, other than that it will feature small plates and sharable items. “You’re going to have to experience it,” he said.

Mid Tap just celebrated its second anniversary in the Arlington Marketplace on Burbank Drive. Before it opened, Patel had planned on locating a self-service bar on Government Street.

“My wife and I have been wanting to do this for quite some time,” he said. “With the pandemic, there was no right time and no certainty things would get better. But we’ve incorporated a lot of changes.”

Tap 65 is set to open in July or August. Plans are to have about 15 employees. The bar will be open seven days a week and will feature brunch on Saturday and Sunday.