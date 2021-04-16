Construction is set to begin in May on the Motor City Apartments, a 110-unit affordable housing complex that will take up the entire block bordered by Scenic Highway North, North 20th and Gayosa streets.
It will take about 15 months to build the apartment complex. The development will incorporate the historic Motor Exchange Building at 655 Scenic, turning into an administration and resident activity area, with a fitness room, community lounge and a kitchen.
Victor Smeltz, executive director of Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corp., which is developing Motor City Apartments, said the complex will provide affordable housing close to downtown Baton Rouge for working families, seniors and people with disabilities. In order to live in Motor City, residents must make less than 80% of the median household income in the area, which would be just under $44,000 annually, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
This will be the 14th development in the state for Renaissance, a subsidiary of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. The organization is also developing Valencia Park, a 122-unit complex planned for Spanish Town Road.