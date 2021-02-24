Amerisafe

Amerisafe is a DeRidder-based writer of hazardous worker's compensation insurance.

Amerisafe, a DeRidder-based writer of hazardous worker's compensation insurance, generated $86.6 million in net income last year, down 6.6% from $92.6 million in 2019.

Earnings per share declined to $4.47 for the year from $4.80 in 2019. Likewise, fourth-quarter earnings per share were $1.47, compared to $1.76 in fourth-quarter 2019. 

The business earned less money from net insurance premiums, which were down 8.5% between 2019 and 2020, to $304.4 million. During fourth quarter, net insurance premiums were down 9.2% to $74.7 million. 

Total gross premiums written were also down 9.1% over the year to $303 million and down 10.8% to $63 million during fourth quarter compared to the same period one year before. 

 “Insurance is all about risk, and 2020 was unparalleled in terms of risks converging in one year," said G Janelle Frost, CEO of Amerisafe. "A global pandemic, natural disasters, and a recession, coupled with a soft workers’ compensation market, made 2020 a unique challenge."

The company's customers are primarily small and mid-sized employers in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas. 

