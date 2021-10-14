A Pennsylvania company plans to build a $4.5 billion clean energy facility in Ascension Parish, officials announced Thursday.
The megaproject from Air Products is expected to be operational in 2026. It will create 170 permanent jobs and about 2,000 construction jobs over three years, the company said in a statement.
The facility will feature the world's largest instance of carbon dioxide capture for permanent sequestration, company officials said.
The company expects the complex will produce more than 750 million standard cubic feet per day of blue hydrogen. "Blue" products are produced utilizing hydrocarbons as a feedstock, with the carbon dioxide in the production process captured for permanent sequestration.
A portion of the blue hydrogen will be compressed and supplied to customers by Air Products' Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline network. The network is the largest hydrogen pipeline system in the world, the company said, stretching more than 700 miles from Galveston Bay in Texas to New Orleans.
The remainder of the blue hydrogen will be used to make blue ammonia that will be transported around the world and converted back to blue hydrogen for transportation and other markets, the company said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to release more details about the project.
