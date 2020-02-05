CONVENT — St. James Parish government attempted Wednesday to reach a negotiated agreement on future property tax exemptions for a $228 million hydrogen plant, despite state officials suggestions that the deal isn't allowed under the latest rules.
The new Linde complex would be one of largest hydrogen production plants in the nation once built in 2021 and tie into a 90-mile-long pipeline that is part of Linde's Mississippi River corridor network serving major chemical manufacturers between Baton Rouge and St. Charles Parish.
The facility, which would generate 15 permanent jobs and 62 indirect jobs from spinoff economic activity, would be located on property at the Shell Convent Refinery, parish officials said. Linde is the result of a merger between Linde AG and Praxair, which has had a longtime presence in the river region.
In an unopposed vote Wednesday, the council denied the standard 10-year, 80% exemption, but simultaneously authorized the negotiated deal. It would keep the standard 80% exemption in the first five years but reduce the exemption to 50% in the final five years and then even out the lowered exemption, and thus higher tax payments, over time.
The agreement would net all parish taxing agencies $3 million in additional collections over 10 years from Linde above the standard 10-year, 80% exemption, but also build in stable tax payments of about $850,000 annually for the company.
Parish officials said the deal is the outgrowth of private negotiations between the leaders of the parish's taxing authorities and Linde officials, reflecting the needs of schools, the Sheriff's Office, parish government and other local agencies.
"I think this is very positive for St. James Parish. We may set a precedent somewhere along the line. We didn't want to," said Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre, the council chairman.
In an interview Wednesday, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said he is ready to send his approval. The School Board, which was also part of the negotiations, is expected to vote early next week.
But Gary Perilloux, spokesman for the state Department of Economic Development, said in a statement Wednesday before the council voted that the latest version of the rules for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program only allows an up-or-down vote on the exemption as authorized by a state board, either approval of an 80% exemption for both five-year periods or no exemption.
Parish Attorney Cody Martin, however, told the council Wednesday night that he believes the ITEP language is vague and allows what the council and other local official were planning.
Sheriff Martin said the negotiated deal is an attempt to hold Gov. John Bel Edwards to the spirit of his word when he changed the exemption program a few years ago and started giving local governments a say.
"We know we're breaking new ground here, but if that is not what this means, then you wasted our time telling us we had to sit at the table and negotiate. You just gave me a rubber stamp here," said Martin, whose office relies heavily on property tax and has no sales tax revenue.
Under the current ITEP rules, the Parish Council, sheriff and School Board get 60 days to weigh in on the exemption after the state Board of Commerce and Industry has approved the exemption, which happened late last year.
Even with the changes, the reduced exemptions would still save Linde $18.2 million in taxes over 10 years, Assessor Glenn Waguespack said in an interview earlier on Wednesday.
If the standard 80-20 exemption were maintained for 10 years, St. James' local governments would still collect $8.7 million combined, the assessor said.
The recommended deal represents the first time the St. James Parish Council has tried to use the power Edwards granted local governments to weigh in on exemptions and propose a deal different from what is standard under the rules.
John Fogarty, commercial director for Praxair who was present for the council vote, declined to directly answer questions about the tax exemption negotiations in St. James.
"We look forward to completing our project here and bring more jobs to St. James Parish and become a valued and respected member of the community," he said.