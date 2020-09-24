It's been about two years since LSU and Southern University in Baton Rouge adopted the same technology tool known as 'Handshake' for their students to connect with employers for available jobs but now the Baton Rouge Area Chamber is pushing local businesses to join the online network.
But fewer than 3% of employers, or roughly 500 companies, in the Baton Rouge metro have created profiles on Handshake, a Silicon Valley technology company founded in 2014 that seeks to connect graduates with their first job, according to an analysis by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Handshake is paid for by the universities themselves in a licensing deal instead of employers or students. That means even small and middle market businesses - which account for 88% of the labor market employers - can afford to create accounts on the website and post open jobs. There are more than 900 universities already on the website so potentially employers could recruit from other markets across the country.
Any employer on the network can post jobs, filter potential employees, schedule interviews and even register for virtual recruiting sessions through the single portal.
There are plans to include Baton Rouge Community College, River Parishes Community College and FranU a private college in Baton Rouge, in the network through a new agreement.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber expects to measure the progress and success rate of the initiative to determine whether there is still a 'brain drain' in the region, basically new grads leaving the market for their first jobs.
"A large part of this is that the business community learns about this transformative thing that LSU and Southern have created to simply access to university talent," said Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Last fall, there were more than 50,000 college students in the Baton Rouge metro alone. This year, LSU enrolled its largest freshman class in its history. It was also its most diverse student body. There are more than 34,200 students at LSU this fall.
About half of the students at both Southern University and LSU have active profiles on Handshake.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber expects to host workshops for employers to learn how to use the system, the first of which is on Oct. 14. The goal is for employers to offer paid internship opportunities to connect with students, even a stipend if not hourly wage is attractive and accessible, organizers say.
Beyond that, being mindful of a welcoming company culture, especially for new graduates who are having their first experiences in the professional workplace is essential.
"What we see more and more, especially in 2020, companies want to know how they can change the recognition and importance of diverse staff but also their internal awareness and importance of diversity," Knapp said.
At LSU, the university has begun to not just listen to their student body about diversity but implement suggestions which could improve the work culture and college experience, said Stacia Haynie, provost and executive vice president at LSU.
"Bringing in interns is a fabulous way for employers to bring in our students...we asked them how do we build a diverse inclusive and welcoming campus," she said. "And then actually implement the suggestions they give to you. This initiative is a great tool for those companies to bring in diverse talented students."
Employers looking to hire more diverse employees should consider extending the length of time a job application is open, suggested Christine Cruzvergara, vice president of higher education and student success. Beyond that, paid internships with clearly defined compensation is key to attracting more diverse students, she said.
"The higher education system in Louisiana has to increase degree attainment by 30,000 degrees by the year 2030, if we fail to do that in effect, what we are saying is that we will not have the talent to support business and industry in this state," said Ray Belton, Southern University president-chancellor about the direction from the Board of Regents. "The opportunity that this initiative brings is to establish stronger relationships with the business community such that we have a greater appreciation what those workforce needs are."