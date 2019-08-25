Baton Rouge area
Tiffany Dupree, an associate with Jones Walker LLP in its litigation practice group in the Baton Rouge office, was awarded The Frank L. Maraist Award by the Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel.
The award recognizes a young lawyer who demonstrates professional excellence, service to the legal profession and the bar, commitment to pro bono work and community service; and contributes to furthering the ideals of the legal profession. Dupree began practicing law in 2018 after earning her juris doctorate from LSU. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she completed a summer law clerkship at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baton Rouge, and had worked for 10 years managing and directing programs for nonprofit corporations. She previously served as the executive director of Trafficking Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking, and continues her work in the field of law to end sex trafficking.
New Orleans area
Financial adviser Matthew B. Gardner of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Mandeville has earned certification by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
CFP certification is based on financial planning coursework and an examination. Topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. Certification also is based on an agreement to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP board's code of ethics and professional responsibility and financial planning practice standards. Gardner has been a financial adviser with Edward Jones for 10 years.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry announced recipients of its 2019 Free Enterprise Awards, recognizing devotion to employees, local communities and Louisiana’s future.
The Ed Steimel Achievement Award recognizing long-standing membership and service to LABI is going to Art Favre, Performance Contractors Inc. in Baton Rouge, and Donna Saurage, Community Coffee Co. LLC in Baton Rouge; 2019 Businessperson to Scott, Steven and Paul Ballard, of Ballard Brands in Covington; 2019 Young Businessperson to Friday Ellis, Governors Cigar & Pipe in Monroe; Company of the Year, more than 100 employees, to Community Coffee Co. LLC in Baton Rouge; Company of the Year, less than 100 employees, to Emergent Method in Baton Rouge; Manufacturer of the Year, more than 100 employees, to Crest Industries in Pineville; Manufacturer of the Year, less than 100 employees, to Kennedy Rice Mill LLC in Mer Rouge; Workforce Innovator of the Year to Greater New Orleans Inc.; and Economic Development Partner of the Year to the American Sugar Cane League in Thibodaux.
Winners will be honored at the 2019 Free Enterprise Awards reception at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., in downtown Baton Rouge at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5.