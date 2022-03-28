BR.comingupbiz.040322 TS 236.jpg
STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Guaranty Bank is set to open its first Baton Rouge branch in April or May at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue. About five people will work at the branch, said Wade O’Neal III, president and CEO of Guaranty Bank. Guaranty bought the branch at 7474 Florida Blvd. in November from Chase Bank. The branch had been closed for about a year. The New Roads based bank also has locations in Zachary, Port Allen, Livonia, Grosse Tete and Maringouin.

