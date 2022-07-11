Ochsner has bought a Baton Rouge pediatric clinic and will move it from space near Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital to The Grove medical complex near the Mall of Louisiana.
Pediatric Cardiology Associates, consisting of Drs. Rufus Lester “Les” Hixon and Lauren Haddad, will formally join Ochsner on Aug. 1, according to Ochsner officials. Hixon has spent the last 25 years as pediatric cardiologist in Baton Rouge, and Haddad began working in the city in 2014.
Hixon and Haddad will also serve patients at Ochsner’s new health center in Gonzales and the practice’s existing Hammond clinic.
An independent clinic, Pediatric Cardiology Associates was first incorporated in 2000, according to secretary of state records. It previously leased space on Hennessy Boulevard near Our Lady of the Lake on Essen Lane before moving to the Constantin Boulevard space near the children’s hospital.
Ochsner officials said 19 employees from Pediatric Cardiology Associates will be moved to The Grove.
“Pediatric Cardiology Associates with Drs. Hixon and Haddad provide outstanding cardiology care and bring another level of expertise to our pediatric super-clinic,” Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO Chuck Daigle said in a statement. “We continue to marvel at the incredible level of care our super-clinic brings to children and families in the Baton Rouge area.”