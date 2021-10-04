Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is set to begin construction next year on a $100 million stand alone cancer center.
The Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will span 80,000 square feet and connect to the existing hospital. OLOL, part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is finalizing the process to select a national architecture business with experience in building cancer centers. The new building is slated to be built adjacent to the medical center's Essen Lane campus and the organization has narrowed the search down to three undisclosed sites nearby.
The cancer center will have medical and surgical oncology practices, a chemotherapy and infusion center, advanced imaging and diagnostics for cancer treatment, an infusion pharmacy in addition to an on-site pharmacy. The building will also have a conference center for educational, research and patient wellness events. The goal is to provide personalized cancer care and serve as a destination for patients statewide and draw in new physicians with special expertise.
The Lake said due to the comprehensiveness of its practice and collaboration with its 800-bed hospital it has the ability to be nationally recognized.
"Our organization is the only organization that has the comphrensiveness for what we need to have for cancer care here. We will house all cancer care under one roof," said Scott Wester, CEO of OLOL. "Cancer researchers and providers work side-by-side to provide treatment."
The inspiration for the new center was conceived during the organization's strategic plan under development for more than a year ago. Plans to move forward on the $100 million project was finalized in the spring.
"There’s nothing independent about cancer care. Treating cancer takes a team, and bringing every talent together is what each patient deserves," Wester said. "Physical, emotional and spiritual care are proven to play an important role in a cancer diagnosis, treatment and survival."
Dr. Daniel Nuss will be the leader of the Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute while Linda Lee will be the administrative vice president. Nuss leads the 20-physician Head and Neck Center at OLOL, the largest specialty practice of its kind in the Gulf South. Lee has spent the past 10 years as vice president and administrator with the Lake's joint partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Nuss remembers a patient he had years ago who required radical surgery and extensive radiation. At the time, it was a brutal process. But now there are more minimally invasive options and even robotic surgery which enables patients to heal faster with smaller incisions.
“This is an historic investment in cancer care for the Gulf South,” said Nuss. "The evolution of cancer care has been astounding."
Mary Bird Perkins is ending its partnership with Our Lady of the Lake in favor of a new deal with Nashville-based OneOncology to join its nationwide network. Mary Bird Perkins will remain an independent nonprofit organization once the deal closes in the fall. Mary Bird Perkins owns the building next to the Lake on Essen Lane and expects to continue providing services to patients there.
The partnership between OLOL and Mary Bird was a cost-saving measure for both organizations which shared in both expenses and profits associated with cancer care. Any profits generated were re-invested back into the joint venture.
Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which is currently affiliated with both Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, is expected to join a partnership with just Baton Rouge General and the cancer center in 2022.
Mary Bird Perkins leadership noted it saw the announcement Monday and declined to discuss whether the new cancer center was discussed as a previous partnership opportunity. Its CEO, Todd Stevens, previously said that the organization negotiated with OLOL until April this year. The pair were unable to come to a deal where Mary Bird's board would remain independent, Stevens said.
“We are uniquely positioned to bring our mission to fruition today for every individual who seeks care within in our network," according to a statement from Mary Bird Perkins.
Our Lady of the Lake's cancer center has 600 doctors from its physician group already accredited by the Commission on Cancer dating back to the 1990s. The organization looks to partner with Our Lady of the Lake's graduate medical education programs and LSU alongside Pennington Biomedical research.
Our Lady of the Lake has a medical oncology practice. The organization already does palliative medicine, and surgical oncology care including head and neck, colorectal and other gastrointestinal tumors, lung cancer and thoracic surgical care, neurological tumors and orthopedic oncology services.
"Nobody should ever feel like upon the diagnosis of cancer that they should looking outside of the state, it shouldn't be necessary," said Governor John Bel Edwards. "It's steps like this to make sure it isn't what happens."
Edwards said he plans to support Our Lady of the Lake's application to become a National Cancer Institute designated cancer center. It's a lengthy process, the application is thousands of pages long and often takes about two years to prepare. One of the stipulations would be at least $10 million in cancer research funding each year, which could come from public and private sources.