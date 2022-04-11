The head of Visit Baton Rouge said a study will be done later this year to determine what needs to be done with the Raising Cane’s River Center in order to better market the entertainment complex to locals and out-of-town residents.
A request for proposals to do the River Center study should go out in the next several weeks, Paul Arrigo, CEO of the city’s tourism agency, told the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday. The report should be completed by early 2023.
“This will tell us if we need one, two or three hotels near the River Center,” Arrigo said. “This will tell us what we need to do with the entire River Center campus.”
Arrigo would not disclose how much money has been budgeted for the study, saying he didn’t want to tip off to consulting firms how much there is to spend on the project.
The closest hotels to the River Center are both temporarily closed. The Belle of Baton Rouge hotel shut down for renovations in 2020. The downtown property is in the process of being sold to CQ Holding Company. Arrigo said he thinks the hotel will reopen, but with a smaller number of rooms than the 288 it had before the shutdown.
The Holiday Inn Express on North Boulevard closed last week, after Mississippi-based Thrash Group bought the 89-room hotel for $7 million and said they would rebrand it as an Origin Hotel. The renovations and expansion work should take about a year.
Visit Baton Rouge recently wrapped up another study, which looked at the city-parish as a tourism destination. The study, which about 250 local stakeholders participated in, found that Baton Rouge faced problems in terms of providing public transportation, affordable daycare options, affordable housing and adequate training programs for hospitality workers. Other issues for the tourism industry were crime, traffic congestion, homelessness and litter.
Arrigo said the results of the survey are being incorporated into Visit Baton Rouge’s strategic plan, which will be approved later this month.
The new strategic plan will get Visit Baton Rouge working closely with agencies such as the mayor’s office, the Downtown Development District and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber to address issues facing the tourism industry. One example is reducing litter, which is also a priority for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BRAC.
“There’s no use for us to be in three silos, all working on this separately,” Arrigo said.
This is all part of an ongoing shift among local tourism agencies nationwide to work on improving a destination, instead of just promoting the area to visitors.
“We have to work with other agencies and understand together we can do a better job,” Arrigo said.