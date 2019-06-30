LaHouse highlighting resilient homes
LaHouse Home and Landscape Resource Center will highlight resilient home construction features at its summer open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at 2858 Gourrier Ave., across from the LSU Alex Box Baseball Stadium, in Baton Rouge.
LaHouse is a full-size educational exhibit of the LSU AgCenter that showcases a range of housing features, including flood-hardy walls and floors, the flood resistance of various building materials, roofing that can withstand hurricanes, window protections, a low-cost storm shelter closet, and building systems fortified to 130 mph wind resistance.
“A resilient home allows you to bounce back quickly after a storm or flood to resume your normal life, avoiding the massive expense and ordeal of making repairs,” said LSU AgCenter housing specialist Claudette Reichel.
A suggested donation of $5 per adult is requested to help support LaHouse's educational program. LaHouse is open for self-guided tours Monday through Friday and opens two Saturdays per year. Its website is LSUAgCenter.com/LaHouse.
Starting business workshop scheduled
A "Simple Steps to Starting a Business" workshop is being held by the SCORE Baton Rouge chapter from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 2 at the East Baton Rouge Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
Topics include myths and realities of entrepreneurship; critical success factors; knowing options; components of business ownership; making a business legal; funding and cash management; and business plan basics.
Information is at batonrougearea.score.org.
Women-led restaurants support foundation
More than 30 women-led restaurants and bars are participating in a month-long celebration beginning July 1 of women in the hospitality industry, which will benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.
The “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” event is part a Fidelity Bank program to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants and bars in the New Orleans area.
Participating businesses will feature a food or drink item with sales from those items benefiting the foundation. Each restaurant or bar will also choose women from their business who embody the entrepreneurial spirit and give back to the New Orleans community.
Featured women participating include Commander’s Palace co-proprietors Ti Martin and Lally Brennan; Village Inn Restaurant owner Judy Kelley; Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken and Waffles Restaurant and Catering owner Nicole Mackie; Nolé Restaurant Vice President of Restaurants Nicole Donnelly; Saffron NOLA co-owner Pardeep Vilkhu; Tsunami Sushi owner Michelle Ezell; and Pizza Platoon owner Donna Bach.
Information is at powerpalates.com.
Who Dat Coffee opens in Chalmette
Who Dat Coffee Café has opened a location at 9207 West St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette,
Owner Craig Nero said the location has the same eclectic flare as the Marigny location, but with counter service and convenience for commuters and those working nearby. Who Dat Coffee Café – Chalmette will include a full-service coffee bar, pastries, salads, quiches and sandwiches. Hours are from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.