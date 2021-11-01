The sportsbook in L'Auberge Baton Rouge opened Monday afternoon, two years after East Baton Rouge Parish voters approved legalized sports betting.
A winding path of floor markers led lines of sports bettors to the back right corner of the casino where a sign reading “SPORTSBOOK” hangs above what was formerly a cashier counter. Four TV screens playing sports channels sit to the left and right of the lettering.
Rohan Davey, a former LSU and New England Patriots quarterback, placed the first bet when the book opened at 4 p.m. Monday. He bet $1,000 on a three-team parlay: LSU over Alabama in a Saturday night football game, the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday's World Series game and the Kansas City Chiefs over the New York Giants in the Monday Night Football game. Davey stands to win over $6,000 from those bets.
A number of other former LSU sports stars placed bets after Davey: baseball coach Paul Mainieri, gymnastics coach DD Breaux, pitcher Ronnie Rantz and outfielder Mikie Mahtook.
By 4:30 p.m., the red velvet ropes in front of the sportsbook counter corralled nearly 50 patrons ready to place their bets. Bettors can put money down on a range of sports — tennis, UFC, golf, basketball, football, baseball, soccer and hockey.
Jack De Jong, an LSU student clad in a Boston Celtics jersey, was the first person to bet once the book opened for the public. He bet on the Celtics over the Chicago Bulls in a NBA game set for Monday night.
“We’ve known this was coming for a while,” De Jong said. “As soon as they announced the date, we knew we had to be the first ones in line.”
Kim Ginn, L'Auberge general manager, said the sportsbook was bringing a new group of customers to the casino.
“They’re tired of driving to Mississippi to bet on games, and they’re excited to be able to do it in their home casino,” she said.
The betting window is temporary. Construction on a Barstool Sportsbook will start in January and it will open in June at the front left entrance to the casino floor.
“We want our customers to know they can look forward to a larger and permanent sportsbook in the future,” Ginn said.
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board issued the first four sports betting licenses Friday. While Harrah's in New Orleans and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City started taking bets at 7 a.m. Sunday, L'Auberge and Boomtown Casino in Harvey opened Monday afternoon. Nine other state-licensed riverboat casinos and racinos have applied to take bets on sports.
Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville has been taking sports bets since Oct. 6. The property is owned by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and is not regulated by the state. The compacts the tribes have with the federal government allow them to operate casino games that state voters have approved.
Eric Ramsey, a data analyst for PlayUSA.com, a website that specializes in online gambling news, said he expects Louisiana to “punch above its weight class” in terms of sports wagering.
Louisiana is projected to generate about $2.5 billion in retail and online sports bets by 2023. In comparison, Colorado has seen a sports betting handle of over $3.1 billion during the 12-month period ending in September and Indiana has had about $3.2 billion wagered over that time. “Those are markets with a lot of the same attributes as Louisiana, but they have larger populations,” Ramsey said.
The state has two factors that make it a good market for sports betting: a robust sports landscape dominated by college and professional teams and New Orleans’ reputation as a tourist destination.
“Louisiana is a state with a deep sports tradition,” said Johnny Avello, director of race and sportsbook operations at DraftKings, a major online betting site. “And there are a lot of big sports events in Louisiana — Super Bowls, bowl games.”
The fact that Mississippi has had legal sports betting for a few years could even help Louisiana, Ramsey said. The Magnolia State doesn’t allow online wagering, just betting through casinos. For some people who live in the western part of Mississippi, it might be easier to place a bet online by crossing the state line instead of heading to a casino on the Gulf Coast or in Natchez, Ramsey said.
Initially, sports betting will just be allowed in state-regulated casinos. Mobile betting on smartphones is still “a couple of months away” because of the extensive compliance process, said Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. All of the state-licensed casinos have already been investigated by State Police, but the vendors for betting websites and apps need a full review.
State Police also need to make sure that geofencing works, so people who live in parishes that didn’t approve sports betting aren’t able to place bets on their smartphones or computers.
While the popular image of legal sports betting involves wagers being placed in a sportsbooks with scores of big-screen televisions, the lion's share of bets are placed online. Ramsey said about 80% of a state's handle comes from apps and sites operated by casinos and partners such as DraftKings and FanDuel.