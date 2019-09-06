H&M, the leading international clothing chain, will open its first Baton Rouge store in the Mall of Louisiana at noon on Sept. 19.
About 20 people will work in the 20,000-square-foot store, in a space that had been occupied by The Gap and Banana Republic. The store will have separate sections with clothes and accessories for children, teens, women and men.
“H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in Louisiana and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state,” the company said in a press release.
This will be the sixth H&M store in the state, with the first being a French Quarter location that opened in 2013. It was followed by stores in the Oakwood Center in Gretna, Southland Mall in Houma, Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport and Pecanland Mall in Monroe. The company has more than 550 locations across the U.S. and about 16,000 employees in the country
H&M, which stands for Hennes and Mauritz Inc., is a Swedish retailer known for offering designer clothes at discount prices, with sweaters and shirts as low as $10 and skirts for $13. The company entered the U.S. market in 2000.