The SpringHill Suites by Marriott near Baton Rouge Metro Airport has been sold for $11 million.
CFOC Baton Rouge LA LLC, which was set up by Minnesota-based Oliver Companies, bought the property in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Apple Nine Louisiana.
Apple Nine, a Virginia-based real estate investment trust, bought the 119-room hotel in September 2009, shortly after it opened. Apple Nine paid $15.1 million for the hotel at 7980 Howell Blvd.
Oliver, based in Duluth, Minnesota, owns or manages 19 hotels across the U.S. from California to Florida. Its properties operate under flags such as Hampton Inn & Suites, Comfort Inn, Hyatt Place and Holiday Inn Express.