Stein Mart, a national discount department store chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it will close most, if not all of its 281 U.S. stores.
Stein Mart has five south Louisiana locations: a Baton Rouge store at 9618 Airline Highway, a Lafayette location at 5700 Johnston St., a Metairie store at 2840 Veterans Memorial Blvd., a Kenner store at 393 W. Esplanade Ave. and a Mandeville location at 3450 Hwy. 190.
The company said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process. Stein Mart said it is evaluating options such as potentially selling its e-commerce business and related properties.
In a statement, Hunt Hawkins, chief executive officer and chief financial officer, said the combination of a challenging retail environment and the coronavirus pandemic caused significant financial distress to Stein Mart.
The retail industry has taken a beating in recent months. Major chains including J.C. Penney, Lord & Taylor, Pier 1 Imports and Lane Bryant have all filed for bankruptcy and closed hundreds of stores.