East Baton Rouge Parish officials want to see if they can collect taxes on complementary rooms given to gamblers at the Belle of Baton Rouge and L’Auberge Baton Rouge.
The Metro Council is set to vote on a contingency contract Wednesday with two local tax attorneys, Drew M. Talbot and Alejandro R. Perkins. The contract, which is not to exceed $50,000, would cover the cost of the attorneys representing the city-parish in tax revenue collection cases against the casinos that either end up in district court or before the Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals.
The item was introduced by the Department of Finance and the Office of the Parish Attorney.
Tiffani Delapasse, revenue manager for the city-parish, said the item stems from a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, which said Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans owed the state taxes on comped rooms at its hotel. That ruling put Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of Harrah’s, on the hook for up to $43 million. The Legislature passed a bill to settle the case for a $39 million one-time payment and annual payments of $1.3 million for the next 32 years.
“This is still highly contested and there’s a potential for litigation,” she said.
Wade Duty, executive director of the Casino Association of Louisiana, said the supreme court ruling against Harrah’s was only enforceable to the land-based casino and doesn’t apply to hotels connected to riverboats.
He compared paying taxes on rooms comped to gamblers because of their betting at a casino to hotel operators, such as Marriott and Hilton, paying taxes on rooms given to customers because of their brand loyalty.
If the city-parish can collect sales taxes on comp casino hotel rooms, Duty said that would mean sales taxes could be charged on any item or service given away as part of any customer loyalty program, such as free meals. “That’s a door opening into a room that has no boundaries,” he said.