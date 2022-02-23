Amedisys said it has reached a deal to acquire the home health business from a pair of North Carolina companies, a move that will expand its presence in eastern part of the state.
Financial terms of the deal with AssistedCare Home Health and AssistedCare of the Carolinas were not disclosed. Baton Rouge-based Amedisys said it expects the transaction to close around April 1.
AssistedCare has more than 450 daily home health patients and about 100 employees in Leland and Snow Hill, North Carolina. The deal does not include the personal care, intellectual and developmental disabilities and private duty nursing services offered by AssistedCare.
Once the deal is completed, Amerdisys will have home health access to more than 1.5 million Medicare enrollees in North Carolina. That’s more than 80% of the state’s Medicare population.