Despite seeing its losses more than double over the last fiscal year, GB Sciences is pushing forward with phase two of its medical marijuana growing operation in Baton Rouge and has landed another $3.8 million in funding from its Louisiana investor group.
GB Sciences filed its annual financial results in late June for the fiscal year ending March 31, posting a net loss of $22.9 million for the year, and an accumulated deficit of $58 million since inception. The Las Vegas-based firm was selected by LSU as the school’s exclusive medical marijuana growing partner last year, and plans to have the product available this fall.
While the firm’s financial troubles raised concerns in Louisiana, GB executive John Davis, who is heading up the Louisiana operation, said the recent losses will “absolutely” not affect its partnership with LSU.
“We have budgeted in excess of $10 million just for this project,” said Davis, who is president of subsidiary GB Sciences Louisiana LLC. “That money is already set aside.”
In February, GB Sciences sold a 15 percent stake in the Louisiana subsidiary to Wellcana Group LLC for $3 million. Wellcana is owned at least in part by Charlie Hohorst III, a Lafayette businessman who founded and formerly owned CajunGrocer.com, an online retailer for Louisiana food and specialty items.
GB Sciences also gave Wellcana the option to purchase up to 35 percent additional stake in the firm for another $7 million. According to GB’s most recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Wellcana in May bought an additional 19 percent interest in GB Sciences Louisiana for $3.8 million, bringing the investors’ stake to 34 percent.
Construction is ongoing on the company’s growing facility at a former Pepsi distribution center near Highland Road and Interstate 10 in south Baton Rouge. In the coming weeks, the facility will be ready to begin production, Davis said, and will start once it gets regulatory approval, likely in September or October.
Two of the three initial “pods,” where the marijuana cultivation will take place, are already in place, Davis said. A third is on the way for phase one, plus three more for phase two.
Southern University has partnered with another firm to run the only other authorized marijuana growing operation in Louisiana, but is lagging behind LSU's timeline.
GB’s initial build-out was designed to meet demand from a limited number of serious diseases and conditions that qualified for the program. But the state Legislature this year, in a surprise move, passed significant expansions to the law, including adding intractable pain to the eligible conditions. That move is expected to greatly expand the patient base.
Six employees currently work at the facility in Baton Rouge, including a botanist, lab manager and grow manager who came from the firm’s home base in Las Vegas. More will be added as production ramps up.
Hampton Grunewald, associate vice president for governmental relations at the LSU AgCenter, said that pending final approval from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the school expects production to begin in September.
“Additionally, pharmacies are expected to be coming online between September and the end of the year,” Grunewald said. “We do not have a full schedule of timelines for pharmacies, which are under the regulation of the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. We hope to meet with pharmacy owners in the near future to better understand their timeline and needs.”
GB Sciences has paid $1 million so far to LSU as part of its agreement with the school, which requires the firm to pay the greater of $3.4 million or 10 percent of gross receipts to LSU.