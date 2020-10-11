La. architects chapter presents design awards
Lee Ledbetter & Associates of New Orleans won both the Honor Award and Members’ Choice Award in the American Institute of Architects Louisiana 2020 Design Awards competition.
The company won for its Sculpture Garden Pavilion at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Other firms that won Awards of Merit include Adamick Architecture in New Orleans for its Royal Street historic Moorish-style shotgun house renovation in New Orleans; Colectivo for the Edible Schoolyard Pavilion at Arthur Ashe and also the Dorgenois Residence in New Orleans; EskewDumezRipple of New Orleans with Marlon Blackwell Architects and Adropogon Associates for the Thaden School Master Plan in Bentonville, Arkansas; Trahan Architects of New Orleans for the New England waterfront mixed-use development as part of a larger master plan set in a warehouse district; Waggonner & Ball of New Orleans for two projects, a part of the Historic New Orleans Collection, the Seignouret-Brulatour House restoration and Tricentennial Wing, and the Louisiana Strategic Adaptions for Future Environments in southeast Louisiana; Wisznia Architecture for The Garage in New Orleans redevelopment of a 1951 historic automobile dealership and parking garage into a mixed-use property with 62 residences and retail space; and Hoffpauir Studio in Baton Rouge for the renovation and addition at St. Margaret Queen of Scotland Catholic Church in Albany, founded in 1912 as part of a Hungarian settlement.
Groups plan music act discussion
The Ella Project and the New Orleans Jazz Museum are presenting a discussion of the federal Music Modernization Act at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom.
Speakers are Ashlye Keaton, co-founder of The Ella Project, and Lou Hill, CEO/founder of the Water Seed Music Group and Moonrise Entertainment. The music act was passed in 2018 and is supposed to make it easier for musicians to collect certain royalties.
Topics will include what local musicians need to know about the music act; updates to copyright registration for music; organizing music catalogues and how The Ella Project can help; how and why to register with Performance Rights Organizations, especially Sound Exchange. The speakers also will take questions.
The forum is free by emailing gene@ellanola.org to get a link to the Zoom meeting.
Chouest working on wind farm vessel
Edison Chouest Offshore has signed a long-term charter agreement with Ørsted and Eversource for the provision of the first U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-compliant service operations vessel for use at wind farm projects.
The vessel will be engineered, constructed and operated by ECO, serving as an at-sea base of operations to accommodate and transfer technicians, tools and parts to and from individual wind turbine generators. The vessel will create 300 construction jobs, with one of Edison Chouest's Louisiana shipyards included in the operation along with shipyards in Florida and Mississippi.
The vessel will be over 260 feet long and capable of housing 60 passengers. It will operate from New York once in operation.
"There is an unprecedented opportunity, with 12 offshore wind projects planned, an additional 10 offshore wind leases signed, and another six wind leases awaiting award,” said Gary Chouest, president of Edison Chouest Offshore. “We’re unique in the U.S. offshore marine vessel industry with our own in-house engineering group, our own shipyards, and a wealth of expertise in the offshore industry putting us in a dominant position in the industry with the unique capability to engineer, construct and operate specialized vessels for this market.”
BRAC leadership applications available
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications until midnight Oct. 30 for the 2021 class of its Leadership Baton Rouge program.
Program curriculum trains and promote voluntary responsibility in the community by providing developing leaders with practical information concerning community issues and assets; establishes a communication network among existing and emerging community leaders; and challenging participants to increase their involvement in community affairs.
Candidates are accepted from public and private agencies, corporations, civic and other organizations, and individual nominators.
Monthly sessions start Jan. 22-23 and go through a Nov. 19 session. The class size will be reduced, and course format will allow for hybrid delivery of in-person sessions. BRAC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust session dates and delivery format as necessary.
Information and applications are at brac.org/leadership.
Organization schedules homebuyer webinar
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp., in partnership with Red River Bank, will host a homebuyer webinar at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 to prepare future homebuyers to navigate the home buying process.
Topics include building credit to purchase a new home, accessing down payment assistance, working with real estate agents and understanding home inspections.
Information and registration are at urecbr.com/hbwebinar102020.
C-Innovation acquires Caltex Oil Tools
C-Innovation LLC, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore and its family of companies, has acquired the controlling interest in Caltex Oil Tools, which provides equipment rentals, services and customized engineering capabilities to the offshore industry.
The deal allows C-Innovation to more completely expand its engineering and subsea service capabilities.
Caltex is headquartered in Houston and led by a core management team with more than 65 years of experience in deep-water and remote technologies for the subsea and offshore industries.
“With the acquisition of Caltex, we advance our position as the single source solution for our customers," said David Sheetz, vice president of C-Innovation.
He said C-Innovation has worked with Caltex for a few years, and the deal will allow them to jointly develop more efficient technology and processes to increase returns in "riserless light well intervention projects.”
“Teaming C-Innovation with Caltex, along with other Chouest companies, will further strengthen us as a world leader in offering our clients a total solution in today’s challenging market,” said Dino Chouest, president of C-Innovation.