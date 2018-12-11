The Downtown Development District approved its 2019 budget Tuesday, which calls for a modest increase in revenue and a slight decrease in spending.
The DDD plans to spend $759,720 in the upcoming year, compared to the $760,260 it budgeted to spend this year. At the same time, revenue for the organization is pegged at $762,590, compared to $760,260 budgeted for 2018.
The biggest single expense is for the five person DDD staff. The DDD is budgeted to spend $380,640 on staff salaries, compared to $372,340 in 2018. And employee benefits are budgeted at $180,370, compared to $179,410.
While the DDD budgeted $50,000 on other professional services in 2018, that figure is projected to drop to $17,290 in 2019.