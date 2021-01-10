Baton Rouge area
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP has named Kelsey A. Clark, David C. Fleshman and Catherine B. Moore as partners in its Baton Rouge office.
Clark practices in the areas of general litigation, tax litigation and elder law, with experience in administrative law. She received her juris doctorate from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Fleshman practices in the areas of construction, general litigation and sports law, with experience in construction contracts and litigation, public bid and procurement protests and disputes, open meetings and public records law, and public-private partnerships for the construction of large public projects in Louisiana. He earned his undergraduate degree and juris doctorate from LSU.
Moore practices in the area of health care, advising providers on regulatory and transactional matters, with experience in Medicaid supplemental reimbursement and managed care organizations. She earned her undergraduate degrees from Southern Methodist University before attending LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Harris Miller has been promoted to chief operating officer of REV Broadband in Gonzales, the parent company of RTC, Eatel, Vision Communications and Venyu.
He has held various roles within the company, including director of network services, manager of network engineering, network operations center manager and manager of customer support. Miller, who has more than 20 years in the industry, will help blend technology and efficiency into existing programs and new business opportunities for RTC, Eatel and Vision Communications.
Daniel Williams has been promoted to shareholder with LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors.
A leader in the Baton Rouge office, he was an income director with the firm and has more than 16 years of public accounting experience. He assists construction clients and also serves as co-leader of the Employee Benefit Plan Service Group.
New Orleans area
Adams and Reese has elected Gerard J. Gaudet to partnership in the law firm.
He represents clients in maritime/admiralty litigation, commercial/corporate litigation, directors and officers litigation in closely held corporations and homeowners’/condominium owners’ associations and workers’ compensation defense. He received his juris doctorate from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and bachelor's degree from LSU.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Association of Museums has elected as president Tim NesSmith, ship superintendent and educational outreach coordinator for the U.S.S. Kidd in Baton Rouge. He has been involved with LAM since 2016.
Other executive board officers elected for two-year terms are First Vice President Jolie Johnson, development manager of the Hilliard University Art Museum in Lafayette; Second Vice President Jennae Biddiscombe, branch director of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches; and past president Lauren Davis, curator for Louisiana's Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Board members continuing service are Treasurer Kyle Neff, public and research services coordinator for Hill Memorial Library Special Collections at LSU in Baton Rouge, and Secretary Lexi Adams, curator for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in Baton Rouge.
At-large council members elected for two-year terms and representing regions across the state are Nita Cole, curator and certified archivist Louisiana State Exhibit Museum; Jenny Dyer, historic house manager and preservation administrator of the Louisiana Landmarks Society & Pitot House Museum in New Orleans; Katherine Fresina, assistant registrar at the LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge; Christopher Robert, grants manager for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities in New Orleans; and Maegan A. Smith, collections manager for the Bayou Vermilion District / Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park in Lafayette.
Tony Haring, of Franklin State Bank in Winnsboro, has been installed as president of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council.
Haring succeeds Kendra Linder Palmer of b1Bank in Shreveport, who will serve as immediate past president on the executive council. Other council members elected are President-Elect Chad Burgess of Citizens National Bank in Bossier City; Secretary/Treasurer Mallie Bowers of First Federal Bank in Lake Charles; Education Chairman Kathryn Richard of Bank of Zachary; and Membership Chairman Robbin Hardee of Metairie Bank.
Council members at-large are Hunter Creed of Investar Bank in Baton Rouge; Ashley B. Hebert of Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust in Breaux Bridge; Chelsea Higginbotham of b1BANK in Monroe; Blaine Hodges of Community Bank of Louisiana in Gloster; Janna LeBlanc of Community First Bank in New Iberia; Minh Luu of Peoples Bank in New Roads; Dustin Parker of Caldwell Bank and Trust in Winnsboro; Josh Perot of First National Bank in Ruston; Donald E. Quintana of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans; and Amber L. Smith of First Guaranty Bank in Bossier City.