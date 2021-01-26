The U.S. subsidiary of the world's largest producer of polyvinyl chloride resins, or PVC, expects to invest another $1.3 billion to expand its manufacturing sites in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes.

The vast majority of that expansion by Shintech Louisiana LLC is tied to $1.25 billion to increase manufacturing capacity at its Plaquemine site which produces PVC, chlor alkali and vinyl chloride monomer.

PVC is used in construction but also other sectors such as health care, manufacturing electronics and vehicles. Low interest rates has spurred a new housing construction surge which has increased demand and prices for raw materials from lumber to plastics such as PVC piping.

The expansion is expected to create 30 new jobs with average annual salary of $86,000 plus benefits and support up to 2,400 construction jobs through 2023. The subsidiary of Japanese plastics giant Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. already employs 530 workers in Louisiana. The new facility is expected to produce up to 380,000 tons of PVC each year. Plaquemine is an integrated chemical facility which includes an ethane cracker that can produce up to 500,000 tons of ethane each year used in PVC production of 600,000 tons each year.

The remaining $500 million is for expansion of the company's PVC packaging warehouse operation in Addis.

"Shintech continues to invest in and increase its manufacturing presence in the North American market," said Danny Cedotal, vice president of manufacturing for Shintech who oversees PVC production in a news release.

The Louisiana Economic Development department began negotiating with Shintech last year. LED offered a performance-based grant up to $6.6 million for the expansion project alongside the state's workforce training program.

Shintech will apply for the Quality Jobs program, which is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% for no more than 10 years in addition to state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures. It will also file an application for up to 80% property tax abatement through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program if approved by local entities.