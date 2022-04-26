Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos had a 10.3% hike in revenue in March compared to the year before, thanks to a strong performance at L’Auberge Baton Rouge.
The three riverboats brought in $25.7 million in March, according to figures released last week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $23.3 million in winnings during March 2021.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge, the busiest casino in the market, was the only property to post a year-to-year revenue increase. The casino brought in $18.9 million during the month, a 24.9% increase over $15.1 million in winnings it posted in March 2021.
Hollywood Casino, which is the middle of an expansion that will move the gaming floor onto land, had a 19% drop in revenue. The casino brought in $6.6 million last year and $5.3 million in March. Winnings at the Belle of Baton Rouge were down 7.2% from March 2021, going from $1.5 million to nearly $1.6 million.
Winnings at Louisiana’s state regulated casinos were down 1.6% in March compared to the year before. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land based casino brought in $221.5 million during the month, compared to $225.1 million in March 2021.