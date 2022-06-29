Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 14.5% in April when compared to the year before.
Spending reached nearly $1.1 billion in the parish, according to figures released Wednesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s up from the $923.1 million spent in April 2021.
While economic activity has increased year to year due to the widespread availability of COVID vaccines and a dramatic drop in cases, inflation is also playing a part.
Consumer prices were 8.3% higher in April than the year before, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Energy costs were up 30.3% and food prices were 9.4% higher.
Vehicle sales posted a year-to-year drop, falling 6.5% from $86.8 million to nearly $81.2 million.
Spending at retailers, which makes up 52% of all economic activity in the parish, increased 10.1% in April. Sales at restaurants and bars were 8.4% higher than in April 2021, while spending on services increased by 35.6%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 60.9%.
Sales outside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 15.2% for the month from $402.2 million to $463.5 million. Inside the city limits of Baton Rouge, there was a 13.8% increase in sales from $520.9 million to $592.9 million.
Sales tax collections were $21.1 million for April, compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2021.
Through the first four months of the year, spending was up 14.3% parishwide.