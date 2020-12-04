Kimble Development, a local real estate developer with more than two dozen commercial sites across Louisiana in its portfolio, is now looking to sell some of those properties after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.
More than a dozen properties, including several in Baton Rouge, are also in receivership after the company defaulted on its mortgage, which means those sites may also be sold. Kimble Development's mortgage dating back to 2014 was due in late 2019. The company owes at least $27 million to U.S. Bank when default interest is included.
It was not immediately clear how significantly the coronavirus pandemic impacted its tenants. Some retailers were among nonessential businesses mandated to shut down in March during the stay-at-home order. Chapter 11 bankruptcy refers to when a company seeks to emerge from the bankruptcy after reorganization. As of late October, the company had about $14,800 in cash in the bank, according to bankruptcy records.
Kimble Development, which was founded in 2004, owns Legends Square, a retail plaza anchored by a grocery store near Grambling State University. That property filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July which was converted to Chapter 7 which refers to liquidation of assets in late September, records show.
In an effort to begin liquidating assets to repay some of its creditors, Kimble Development hired both The Dowd Companies and Latter & Blum to sell Buddy's Center. It's an 18,770 square foot shopping plaza on Airline Highway north of Evangeline Street, for $1.6 million. The Plaza is anchored by Buddy's Home Furnishings, a rent-to-own business, with other tenants such as Cricket Wireless and Super Cool Fashions.
Likewise, Dowd is looking to sell Redfish Commons, a shopping center near Cabela's in Gonzales, for $3.7 million. The site has tenants such as the Salad Station, Louisiana Casual Living, Top Notch Daiquiris and Bergerons Cajun Meats.
The company is also selling Plaquemine Bayou Parke, a strip center with Dollar Tree, Cricket and Pizza Hut in Plaquemine for an undisclosed price.
Kimble Development did not respond to comment for this story.
The map below shows the shopping centers controlled by Kimble Development in receivership after defaulting on its mortgage to U.S. Bank.