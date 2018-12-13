Elizabeth Gowland Barron will assume the title of chief executive officer of Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service on Jan. 1 from her father, Charley Gowland, who is retiring after 50 years with the company.
Barron has worked at Chabill’s for the past 26 years in a variety of positions, most recently as vice president of operations and sales. During this time, the Morgan City business has expanded its services and presence across south Louisiana. Chabill’s has more than 130 employees at locations in Morgan City, Houma, Thibodaux, Bayou Vista, Broussard, Raceland, Lafayette, Youngsville, Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Gonzales and Boutte.
The company was established in 1968 when Gowland and Billy Parker were approached by BF Goodrich about selling tires in the Morgan City area. The two combined their first names to come up with the Chabill’s brand. Since then, the company has expanded the brands of tires it sells and its services.
“I plan to continue the tradition of high quality customer service that has been established under my father’s leadership,” Barron said. “With the ongoing support of the Chabill’s leadership team, we will continue to offer high quality products and superior technical services. We will also continue to look at expansion opportunities.”