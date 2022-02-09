Gail's Fine Ice Cream is set to open a Baton Rouge location in mid-March near the Perkins Road Overpass. About 10 people will work at the ice cream parlor which will sell a range of flavors, from classics like mint chip and fresh strawberry to unique offerings such as brown butter pecan and lemon berry ice box pie. Gail's is part of the Hufft Marchand Hospitality Group, which also owns Curbside Hamburgers and the Overpass Merchant. Gail's got its start in 2018 as a food truck in New Orleans and has a location in Lakeview.
Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.