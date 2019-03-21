IberiaBank has named John Everett as executive vice president and president of the Baton Rouge Market.
He succeeds Ben Marmande as Baton Rouge president. Marmande was named executive vice president and president of the Houston market for Lafayette-based IberiaBank.
Everett was senior vice president and commercial group manager in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge native joined IberiaBank in 2008 and has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience. He began his banking career with First Commerce Corp. in New Orleans, then served as vice president in commercial banking with Whitney National Bank in Baton Rouge.
"John has tremendous experience in commercial banking and has been a big contributor to the growth of our company’s Baton Rouge franchise," said Karl Hoefer, IberiaBank’s Louisiana and Texas regional president.
“I am extremely excited about my new opportunity with IberiaBank in Houston, but will certainly miss our team, our clients and the Baton Rouge community who have all been such an integral part of my life personally and professionally," Marmande said.
Everett is active in the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Area Chamber business development committee, and serves on the advisory board for the LSU Museum of Art. He received a Masters of Business Administration from LSU in 1994 and earned his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College in 1991. He also is a graduate of University High School in Baton Rouge.