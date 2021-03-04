First National Bank in Arcadia has purchased the former MidSouth Bank branch in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge for just under $3 million.
The 116-year-old bank purchased the property at 6919 Corporate in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TCCL I McMillan-Eagle Partners LP, a partnership based in Houston that has the same mailing address as Moody Rambin, one of the owners of Towne Center.
The property, which sits on 1.2 acres at the corner of Corporate and Commerce Circle, had been a MidSouth branch until 2019, when Hancock Whitney Corp. acquired the company. Because Hancock Whitney had a branch nearby on Jefferson Highway, it had no interest in taking over the bank, said Ricky Hill of NAI/Latter & Blum, who had the listing for the lease on the building.
While Hill was looking for someone to take over the long-term lease on the 4,875-square-foot building, the owners of Towne Center decided about six months ago to go ahead and sell the property, Hill said. Grey Mullins of Grey Mullins Commercial Properties represented First National Bank, and Jonathan Walker of Maestri-Murrell Real Estate represented the property owners.
Plans are to open the branch in the spring. Around the same time, the bank will be renamed Louisiana National Bank to reflect its expanded footprint.
The Baton Rouge location will be the ninth branch for Louisiana National. The bank has offices in Farmerville, West Monroe and Ruston. As of June 30, it had nearly $238.3 million in deposits.