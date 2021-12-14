A contract between the Downtown Development District Board of Commissioners and Emergent Method has been approved, clearing the way for a search to choose a new executive director.
Eric Dexter, DDD vice chairman said the $25,000 contract was finalized by parish attorneys Friday.
“The tough part of getting the contract approved is done,” he said. “Now we get down to work with the people who do this for a living.”
Emergent Method and the DDD commission will form a search committee, develop and finalize a job description for an executive director, create a job posting and develop a recruitment strategy that involves reaching out to candidates and tapping into university alumni and industry associations.
Emergent Method has said the search will take three to six months.
Davis Rhorer, the longtime head of the DDD, died in March from COVID. Rhorer had been the only person to serve as executive director since the DDD was formed in 1987.
Gabe Vicknair has been serving as interim executive director.
DDD board members said it made sense to hire a search firm, since the board is entirely made up of volunteers and there would be conflicts with organization’s employees handling the selection of their new boss.
The city-parish will handle the applications; Emergent Method will identify candidates and encourage them to apply for the job as DDD executive director instead of processing the applications itself.