Nevada casino operator Eldorado Resorts, which runs several locations in Louisiana is buying Caesars Entertainment Corp. - another gambling operator with properties in the state - but expects to retain the Caesars brand after the deal is done by mid-2020.

Eldorado Resorts, based in Reno, Nevada expects to close on its $17.3 billion acquisition of Las Vegas-based Caesars after routine regulatory review. The move would make the combined companies own 60 casinos across 16 states, including six in Louisiana.

Eldorado owns the Belle of Baton Rouge, Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Lake Charles and El Dorado Resort and Casino in Shreveport. Caesars runs the Harrah's land based casino in New Orleans, Harrah's Louisiana Downs in Bossier City and Horseshoe Bossier City.

The deal might not have a big impact on the casino market in Baton Rouge, but in Shreveport that could be different considering the combined entity would own multiple casinos in the same market. The Belle of Baton Rouge ownership was in early talks about what it would take to move the casino from the riverboat to land.

"This is going to be a moving target for a while, the devil is going to be in the details,” said Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

There are no state regulations which would impede the sale or existing casino operations, but the Federal Trade Commission may step in to make adjustments, Jones suggested. In October 2018, Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Entertainment to divest casino-related assets in St Louis, Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri and Cincinnati, Ohio after Penn's $2.8 billion deal to acquire Pinnacle was decided it was anticompetitive.

There was no word about how it may impact previously planned investment in New Orleans, though Jones speculated it wouldn't be impacted considering Harrah's in New Orleans was identified as a top property in the portfolio.

"It won't be affected," Jones said, referring to the Harrah's New Orleans property.

The deal comes at time when revenue generated at casinos across Louisiana were mostly down.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, the city's oldest casino, generated only $2.6 million as of May, down from $4.9 million in May 2018. In general, the Baton Rouge casino market has not grown year-over-year revenue since August 2017.

Likewise, in Shreveport-Bossier City, where Harrah's Louisiana Downs track operates, was down 2.2% to $57.5 million as of May.

Revenue at Harrah's casino in New Orleans was down nearly 2 percent and generated $26.4 million, down from $26.9 million one year ago.

The companies anticipate to save $500 million in the first 12 months after the deal closes as the companies integrate the operations.

Some plans to reduce expenses include a decentralized management, streamlined marketing expenses, one software and information technology infrastructure, lower insurance premiums and property costs, according to an investor presentation.

VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust for Caesars properties, and Eldorado are expected to sign a deal where VICI will acquire real estate which includes Harrah's New Orleans for $1.8 billion. Then the Harrah's operations will pay a total of $154 million in annual rent to VICI.

The combined entities will have more than 65 million rewards customers and will control more than 40,000 hotel rooms across the country.

Eldorado Resorts declined further comment about its plans in Louisiana and is expected to offer more information to investors Tuesday in a conference call.

Eldorado is anticipated to pay $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado stock for each Caesars share, or $12.75 per share. The transaction values Caesars at about $8.6 billion, and Eldorado would pick up about $8.8 billion of the casino's debt.